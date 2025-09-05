E-Paper | September 05, 2025

PPL strikes major oil, gas discovery

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

ISLAMABAD: Pak­istan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) on Thursday announced a significant oil and gas discovery in District Attock, Punjab — its second successful find in the Dhok Sultan Block, and the second deepest oil discovery in naturally fractured carbonate formations within the Potwar region.

The Karachi-based expl­oration and production company termed the discovery a major milestone for both PPL and its joint venture partner, Government Holdings (Pvt) Ltd (GHPL).

PPL, which operates the Dhok Sultan Block with a 75pc working interest alongside GHPL’s 25pc, commenced drilling of the Dhok Sultan-03 well on Jan 18. The well was drilled to a total depth of 5,815 metres.

The well produced 1,469 barrels per day of oil and 2.56 million standard cubic feet per day of gas at a Wellhead Flowing Pressure of 1,147 pounds per square inch gauge (psig) on a 32/64” choke. On a wider 48/64” choke, it yielded 2,113 barrels per day of oil and 4.13 mmscfd of gas at a WHFP of 813 psig.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Flood accountability
05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

IN just a few weeks, Pakistan has been struck by its worst flooding since 2022, with Punjab facing devastation on a...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...