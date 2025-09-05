PPL strikes major oil, gas discovery

ISLAMABAD: Pak­istan Petroleum Ltd (PPL) on Thursday announced a significant oil and gas discovery in District Attock, Punjab — its second successful find in the Dhok Sultan Block, and the second deepest oil discovery in naturally fractured carbonate formations within the Potwar region.

The Karachi-based expl­oration and production company termed the discovery a major milestone for both PPL and its joint venture partner, Government Holdings (Pvt) Ltd (GHPL).

PPL, which operates the Dhok Sultan Block with a 75pc working interest alongside GHPL’s 25pc, commenced drilling of the Dhok Sultan-03 well on Jan 18. The well was drilled to a total depth of 5,815 metres.

The well produced 1,469 barrels per day of oil and 2.56 million standard cubic feet per day of gas at a Wellhead Flowing Pressure of 1,147 pounds per square inch gauge (psig) on a 32/64” choke. On a wider 48/64” choke, it yielded 2,113 barrels per day of oil and 4.13 mmscfd of gas at a WHFP of 813 psig.

