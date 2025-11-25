Lawyer refuses to represent Sindh govt before FCC

KARACHI: Senior lawyer Salahuddin Ahmed has informed the Sindh government that he cannot represent the province before the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) in an appeal against a Sindh High Court order regarding protection of Karoonjhar mountain range.

In a letter sent to law and mines & mineral secretaries, as well as advocate general, he stated that the subject matter had recently been transferred from the Supreme Court to the FCC and fixed for hearing on Nov 26.

“Due to the change in forum and on account of various concerns raised by different bars about the excessive level

of government control over judicial appointments to the Federal Constitutional Court, I do not consider it possible for me to represent the government of Sindh before the Federal Constitutional Court,” he stated.

Barrister Ahmed, who is a former president of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, also asked the provincial government to make alternative arrangements for representation and advise requisite procedure and account for refund of professional fees paid earlier in this regard.

It may be recalled that the provincial government had challenged a two-judge SHC bench judgement on the preservation of Karoonjhar Hills.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025