E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Lawyer refuses to represent Sindh govt before FCC

Ishaq Tanoli Published November 25, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Senior lawyer Salahuddin Ahmed has informed the Sindh government that he cannot represent the province before the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) in an appeal against a Sindh High Court order regarding protection of Karoonjhar mountain range.

In a letter sent to law and mines & mineral secretaries, as well as advocate general, he stated that the subject matter had recently been transferred from the Supreme Court to the FCC and fixed for hearing on Nov 26.

“Due to the change in forum and on account of various concerns raised by different bars about the excessive level

of government control over judicial appointments to the Federal Constitutional Court, I do not consider it possible for me to represent the government of Sindh before the Federal Constitutional Court,” he stated.

Barrister Ahmed, who is a former president of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, also asked the provincial government to make alternative arrangements for representation and advise requisite procedure and account for refund of professional fees paid earlier in this regard.

It may be recalled that the provincial government had challenged a two-judge SHC bench judgement on the preservation of Karoonjhar Hills.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Ishaq Tanoli is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 20 years of experience covering judicial and electoral affairs. His reporting focuses on the proceedings of the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court, as well as election matters. He can be found on X at @ishaqtanolihotm.

Ishaq Tanoli

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe