Attacks on two Bannu police stations foiled

LAKKI MARWAT: Police foiled terrorist attacks on two police stations in Bannu district late on Saturday night.

A police official said that militants targeted two police stations — one in Ghoriwala town and the other in Wazir subdivision — but the law enforcers deployed there responded vigorously and forced the assailants to flee.

He said the attackers, armed with light and heavy weapons, launched the attack on Ghoriwala police station at 11:45pm. After an intense exchange of fire that lasted around 10 minutes, the terrorists escaped.

Separately, in another attack after midnight, the terrorists opened fire on the Wazir police station from the nearby mountains in an attempt to cause casualties and damage to the building, the official said.

He added that police retaliated the attack effectively and after a fierce gun battle that continued for about 25 minutes, the assailants fled the area.

“Although the terrorists used advanced weapons in both attacks they failed to cause any damage to the police installations,” he claimed, adding that all policemen remained safe.

The official revealed that the police had repelled more than 140 terrorist attacks on police stations and posts in the region over the past three months.

He added that scores of militants had been killed or injured in various operations conducted in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025