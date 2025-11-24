E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Attacks on two Bannu police stations foiled

Ghulam Mursalin Marwat Published November 24, 2025
Image shows policemen carrying guns. — File photo
Image shows policemen carrying guns. — File photo
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: Police foiled terrorist attacks on two police stations in Bannu district late on Saturday night.

A police official said that militants targeted two police stations — one in Ghoriwala town and the other in Wazir subdivision — but the law enforcers deployed there responded vigorously and forced the assailants to flee.

He said the attackers, armed with light and heavy weapons, launched the attack on Ghoriwala police station at 11:45pm. After an intense exchange of fire that lasted around 10 minutes, the terrorists escaped.

Separately, in another attack after midnight, the terrorists opened fire on the Wazir police station from the nearby mountains in an attempt to cause casualties and damage to the building, the official said.

He added that police retaliated the attack effectively and after a fierce gun battle that continued for about 25 minutes, the assailants fled the area.

Ghoriwala and Wazir police stations attacked with light and heavy weapons

“Although the terrorists used advanced weapons in both attacks they failed to cause any damage to the police installations,” he claimed, adding that all policemen remained safe.

The official revealed that the police had repelled more than 140 terrorist attacks on police stations and posts in the region over the past three months.

He added that scores of militants had been killed or injured in various operations conducted in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe