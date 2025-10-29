Policeman martyred in Bannu attack

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman embraced martyrdom when terrorists attacked him in the Kakki town of Bannu district on Tuesday.

A police official said that constable Javed Khan lost his life in a gun attack by armed motorcyclists near Dosarak area. He said that the assailants escaped the place while the body was transported to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem examination.

After the attack, a large police contingent reached the area and launched a search for the attackers.

Later, the body was taken to the Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines in Bannu city where funeral prayers of the deceased cop were offered.

An alert police contingent presented a final salute to their fallen colleague, while regional police officer Sajjad Khan, deputy commissioner Mohammad Fahim, district police officer Saleem Abbas Kulachi, SP traffic Ihsanuddin and army officials placed floral wreaths on his coffin.

The martyred policeman was later laid to rest at a graveyard in his native village with full official honour.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025