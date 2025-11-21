7 killed in attack on peace committee office in Bannu

Seven people were killed when a peace committee office was attacked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, police said on Friday.

Police officials told Dawn that one among those killed was a ‘good Talib’ — a term used to refer to a former militant who has surrendered to the state — and the rest were his relatives.

In their complaint to the police, the victims’ family has maintained that the attack was a result of a family feud. However, police say the family has taken the stance to avoid another potential attack carried out in retaliation.

The first information report (FIR) of the incident was registered at Havaid police station under Sections 302 (punishment for intentional murder), 324 (attempt of intentional murder), 149 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common objective) and 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR said that the suspects barged into the victims’ baithak (guesthouse), opened fire on them and fled. Three suspects were nominated in the FIR, which said they were accompanied by other armed men and led by a terrorist commander.

According to the complainant, named Abdullah, there was enmity between his family and the suspects over the matter of a murder.

Peace committees, or village defence committees, were formed to assist law enforcement agencies in defending KP areas against terror attacks. These also include former militants, often referred to as ‘good Taliban’.

Peace committee officials in KP have been targeted by terrorists in the past as well.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “strongly condemned” today’s attack, state-run APP reported.

The prime minister expressed “deep grief and sorrow” over the loss of precious lives in the attack, which he said was carried out by “Fitna-al-Khawarij”.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term designated by the state for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP).

APP, citing an official statement, reported that PM Shehbaz prayed for the “elevation of ranks of the departed souls in jannah (paradise) and for patience for their families”.

He directed relevant authorities to identify those responsible and ensure they received due punishment, the report said.

“Such cowardly acts, aimed at sabotaging peace efforts, expose the evil intentions of the Fitna-al-Khawarij to create unrest in Pakistan. These cowardly actions cannot, at any cost, weaken the resolve of the people.

“The entire nation stands united to defeat anti-state elements,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack “carried out by *Fitna-al-Khawarij”,* a statement issued by his office said.

“He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in the attack,” the statement said, adding that he also extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The statement quoted him as saying: “This cowardly attack of terrorism is a nefarious attempt to undermine peace and stability. Such cowardly acts of Fitna-al-Khawarij cannot weaken the high morale of the people. The state and the nation are standing united against enemies of peace.”