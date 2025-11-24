CHILD MARRIAGE: Despite legal restrictions, early marriages remain a reality in many rural areas. Young girls, often married before the age of 16, are thrust into adulthood without emotional, physical or psychological readiness. The consequences are severe: early pregnancies leading to maternal and infant mortality, domestic abuse and lifelong trauma. Behind every child bride is a story of lost dreams and a silenced voice. It is time we collectively challenged these harmful traditions through strict law-enforcement, awareness campaigns, and accessible education for girls. Religious leaders, teachers and community elders must play their part in eradicating this practice.

Nafisa Younus

Karachi

BORDER BATTLES: The Durand Line between Pakistan and Afghanistan has turned into a line of division rather than connection. Both sides must realise that military posturing only deepens insecurity. Stability demands communication, coordination and compassion. Pakistan’s border management should be firm but humane, especially regarding Afghan refugees. Similarly, Afghanistan must demonstrate responsibility by preventing militant groups from using its soil against Pakistan. Economic and trade engagement can also soften hostility by linking mutual interests to shared prosperity.

Sadam Hussain

Larkana

UNDERAGE DRIVING: Every day, young boys can be seen speeding through busy streets, often without helmets or any regard for traffic rules. According to Karachi traffic police, over 10,000 cases of underage driving were recorded in 2024, many involving schoolgoing children. Such reckless behaviour has caused several fatal accidents. Traffic police should carry out daily checks near schools, tuition centres and markets, and parents must be held accountable for allowing minors to drive. Moreover, awareness campaigns in schools and local communities can help prevent this dangerous trend. Underage driving is not a sign of maturity; it is a risk to life.

Amna Zafar

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025