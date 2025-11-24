E-Paper | March 01, 2026

CHILD MARRIAGE

From the Newspaper Published November 24, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

CHILD MARRIAGE: Despite legal restrictions, early marriages remain a reality in many rural areas. Young girls, often married before the age of 16, are thrust into adulthood without emotional, physical or psychological readiness. The consequences are severe: early pregnancies leading to maternal and infant mortality, domestic abuse and lifelong trauma. Behind every child bride is a story of lost dreams and a silenced voice. It is time we collectively challenged these harmful traditions through strict law-enforcement, awareness campaigns, and accessible education for girls. Religious leaders, teachers and community elders must play their part in eradicating this practice.

Nafisa Younus
Karachi

BORDER BATTLES: The Durand Line between Pakistan and Afghanistan has turned into a line of division rather than connection. Both sides must realise that military posturing only deepens insecurity. Stability demands communication, coordination and compassion. Pakistan’s border management should be firm but humane, especially regarding Afghan refugees. Similarly, Afghanistan must demonstrate responsibility by preventing militant groups from using its soil against Pakistan. Economic and trade engagement can also soften hostility by linking mutual interests to shared prosperity.

Sadam Hussain
Larkana

UNDERAGE DRIVING: Every day, young boys can be seen speeding through busy streets, often without helmets or any regard for traffic rules. According to Karachi traffic police, over 10,000 cases of underage driving were recorded in 2024, many involving schoolgoing children. Such reckless behaviour has caused several fatal accidents. Traffic police should carry out daily checks near schools, tuition centres and markets, and parents must be held accountable for allowing minors to drive. Moreover, awareness campaigns in schools and local communities can help prevent this dangerous trend. Underage driving is not a sign of maturity; it is a risk to life.

Amna Zafar
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe