In call with Erdogan, PM acknowledges Turkiye’s role in promoting peace between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday acknowledged Turkiye’s constructive role in promoting peace efforts between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The development comes a day after Pakistan decided on a “temporary pause” in the ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban in view of Eidul Fitr and “at the request of brotherly Islamic countries”, including Turkiye.

According to a statement by the PM Office, the prime minister held a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which they exchanged views on Afghanistan.

“The prime minister acknowledged Turkiye’s constructive role in promoting peace efforts between Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially in the recently announced temporary ceasefire, over the Eid days,” the statement said.

During the exchange, the prime minister reiterated his strong condemnation of the ongoing escalation in the region, particularly the missile attacks on Turkiye, the statement said.

“The entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with their Turkish brothers and sisters in these challenging times,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying.

The two leaders urged the international community, especially those in the region, to seek a resolution of their problems through dialogue and diplomacy, the statement said.

Further, PM Shehbaz also recalled Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan in February 2025 and his own to Turkiye in April and May 2025.

He highlighted the fact that both brotherly countries were working together assiduously to further advance bilateral ties across all spheres of mutual interest. Both leaders agreed to maintain close engagement for the promotion of peace, prosperity and economic growth, bilaterally and in the region, the statement said.

It further said the prime minister conveyed Eidul Fitr felicitations to President Erdogan, his family, and the brotherly people of Turkiye.

PM Shehbaz also posted on X about his phone call with Erdogan, saying, “During our most cordial exchange, we discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East. I strongly condemned the attacks on our brotherly country Turkiye, as well as other brotherly countries in the region.”

“I reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with Turkiye as well as with other brotherly Gulf countries, and conveyed our readiness to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and dialogue,” he said.

“We also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and I acknowledged Turkiye’s constructive role in supporting peace efforts between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly its contribution towards the recent temporary ceasefire during Eid days,” he added.