E-Paper | March 19, 2026

In call with Erdogan, PM acknowledges Turkiye’s role in promoting peace between Pakistan, Afghanistan

News Desk Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 08:39pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after addressing a joint press conference in Ankara on April 22, 2025. — PID/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after addressing a joint press conference in Ankara on April 22, 2025. — PID/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday acknowledged Turkiye’s constructive role in promoting peace efforts between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The development comes a day after Pakistan decided on a “temporary pause” in the ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against the Afghan Taliban in view of Eidul Fitr and “at the request of brotherly Islamic countries”, including Turkiye.

According to a statement by the PM Office, the prime minister held a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which they exchanged views on Afghanistan.

“The prime minister acknowledged Turkiye’s constructive role in promoting peace efforts between Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially in the recently announced temporary ceasefire, over the Eid days,” the statement said.

During the exchange, the prime minister reiterated his strong condemnation of the ongoing escalation in the region, particularly the missile attacks on Turkiye, the statement said.

“The entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with their Turkish brothers and sisters in these challenging times,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying.

The two leaders urged the international community, especially those in the region, to seek a resolution of their problems through dialogue and diplomacy, the statement said.

Further, PM Shehbaz also recalled Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan in February 2025 and his own to Turkiye in April and May 2025.

He highlighted the fact that both brotherly countries were working together assiduously to further advance bilateral ties across all spheres of mutual interest. Both leaders agreed to maintain close engagement for the promotion of peace, prosperity and economic growth, bilaterally and in the region, the statement said.

It further said the prime minister conveyed Eidul Fitr felicitations to President Erdogan, his family, and the brotherly people of Turkiye.

PM Shehbaz also posted on X about his phone call with Erdogan, saying, “During our most cordial exchange, we discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East. I strongly condemned the attacks on our brotherly country Turkiye, as well as other brotherly countries in the region.”

“I reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with Turkiye as well as with other brotherly Gulf countries, and conveyed our readiness to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and dialogue,” he said.

“We also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and I acknowledged Turkiye’s constructive role in supporting peace efforts between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly its contribution towards the recent temporary ceasefire during Eid days,” he added.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

The late Larijani was one of the most powerful men in Iran — a thinker and a soldier.
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
Updated 19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe