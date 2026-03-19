Trump kicking UN all around the park

THE United Nations, an institution that once symbolised humanity’s collective commitment to peace, stands increasingly weakened. The very country that was instrumental in creating and enforcing it, the United States, is drifting away from it. Since his return to the White House, the rhetoric and actions of Donald Trump have undermined the legitimacy of international law and fo the institutions that once amplified American power.

For decades, the US championed the system where even small nations possessed legal standing and diplomatic voice within the UN. The foundational principle was simple but revolutionary: sovereign equality. As such, this principle ensured that disputes would be resolved through negotiations, consultations and diplomacy rather than war. All that has changed.

Nowhere is this erosion of international authority more visible than in the Middle East. The inability of the UN to enforce its resolutions has led many analysts to question whether the organisation still possesses meaningful authority. Critics increasingly describe it as toothless — a forum for speeches rather than an insti-tution capable of imposing consequences on those who violate international law.

The consequences of this shift extend far beyond the Middle East. If international rules are no longer respected by their principal architect, other countries may follow the same path. Already, conflicts such as the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, border tensions across Asia, and unilateral military actions by various regional powers reflect a growing and worrying willingness to bypass diplomacy in favour of force.

This erosion of legal norms creates a dangerous precedent. If powerful states tend to feel free to violate borders, eliminate political leaders, or destroy infrastructure without accountability, smaller nations will face increasing insecurity. The collapse of trust in international law could also disrupt global commerce, maritime navigation, and air travel agreements that depend on mutual respect for established rules.

Ironically, this transformation could ultimately weaken the very country that once championed the rules-based order. The international system created after World War II magnified American influence by aligning global institutions with its values and interests. By abandoning those frameworks, Washington risks encouraging a fragmented world where competing blocs pursue power without restraint.

The war in Gaza illustrates another paradox. Despite overwhelming military superiority and the deployment of some of the world’s most advanced weapons systems, Israel and its allies have struggled to achieve decisive strategic outcomes against the likes of Hamas and Hezbollah.

If overwhelming military force cannot eliminate small groups, what would be the consequences of applying the same strategy against a large and heavily armed nation like Iran? Just the thought is frightening.

The deeper lesson is that sustainable peace cannot be achieved through force alone. Lasting solutions require dialogue, diplomacy and recognition of mutual sovereignty. The original vision behind the UN was precisely this: a system where disputes and disagreements would be resolved through negotiation, noy war.

Today, that vision appears battered, perhaps even buried. Yet, history suggests that institutions often evolve through crisis. The devastation of two world wars had given birth to the UN. The present erosion of international law may ultimately compel global leaders to reform and strengthen the very institutions that today appear seriously weakened. Eventually, the future of the global order may depend not on military strength, but on whether or not the world chooses once again to believe that law must stand above power.

Qamar Bashir

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026