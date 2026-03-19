E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Govt appeals to public to adopt fuel-conservation measures to avert risk of supply disruption

News Desk Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 08:02pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a high-level meeting to review the implementation of fuel-saving and austerity measures in Islamabad on Thursday. — GovtofPakistan/X
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a high-level meeting to review the implementation of fuel-saving and austerity measures in Islamabad on Thursday. — GovtofPakistan/X
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The government appealed to the public on Thursday to adopt fuel-conservation measures to “avert the risk of petroleum products’ supply getting affected in the coming days”.

The appeal was made in a handout issued after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, where fuel-conservation and austerity measures recently announced by the government were reviewed.

Last week, the government announced unprecedented austerity measures to cope with the situation that emerged due to the US-Israel war on Iran, which has led to a global oil crisis affecting various countries, including Pakistan.

The measures included a 50 per cent cut in fuel allowance for official vehicles and a four-day work week. It was also decided that 50pc of staff in the public sector would work from home; however, those providing essential services are exempt.

The meeting held on Thursday to review the situation was briefed about the country’s fuel reserves and consumption, as well as petroleum products’ cargoes, the handout issued by the PM’s Office (PMO) said.

It added that the meeting was informed that there were “adequate stocks of petroleum products” to meet the country’s requirements, and that arrangements for procuring more fuel were also being made.

However, it was also stated that “in view of the unstable situation in the Middle East and the region, which could severely affect fuel supplies, further conservation measures will have to be taken in the coming days”.

The handout said that PM Shehbaz issued directives for devising a “comprehensive strategy” with the provinces so that any “emergency situation can be dealt with”.

Moreover, it added, the meeting was informed about the implementation of austerity and fuel conservation measures, about which PM Shehbaz said: “We are able to provide relief to the people because of the policy of austerity.”

The PM, as well as the rest of the meeting’s participants, was told that the implementation of the premier’s instructions regarding austerity measures was being ensured and that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was monitoring the situation.

The IB has been tasked with carrying out an audit of austerity measures announced by the government and to submit a report on their implementation.

In the handout, the rich were urged to set an example by adopting austerity measures. It also carried an appeal by the government, which urged people to conserve petrol and diesel to “avert the risk of petroleum products’ supply getting affected in the coming days”.

It was stressed during that meeting that the country would have to be prepared for all kinds of situations and that people would have to adapt their practices in light of the changing situation. People were urged to adopt carpooling and avoid travelling unnecessarily.

The handout said PM Shehbaz directed all relevant departments to take any emergency steps.

It added that the meeting was told that the overall situation was being monitored and a record of petroleum products was being maintained so that any “irregularity” could be promptly identified and countermeasures could be taken.

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, National Security Adviser Lt General Asim Malik and several federal ministers were among those who attended the meeting, the handout said.

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