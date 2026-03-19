E-Paper | March 19, 2026

US visa woes

From the Newspaper Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 10:11am
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WHILE the United States has historically identified itself as a nation built by immigrants, access to its immigrant visa regime has progressively become more restrictive for applicants from Pakistan.

The current disruptions related to the Iran conflict aside, prolonged processing times, extensive security clearances, administrative backlogs and limited visa allocations have rendered lawful immig-ration an arduous and uncertain process for Pakistani families and professionals.

Family-based immigration cases frequently remain pending for many years, resulting in prolonged separation of close relatives. Similarly, skilled and qualified professionals, despite meeting all statutory and regulatory requirements, often encounter delays that undermine the objectives of merit-based and lawful migration. These challenges have social, economic and humanitarian implications that extend beyond individual applicants.

In this context, the role of Pakistan Foreign Office assumes particular importance. As the primary institution responsible for safeguarding the interests of Pakistani citizens abroad, the Foreign Office is expected to engage diplomatically with host governments to address systemic concerns affecting Pakistani nationals.

Structured diplomatic dialogue, consular advocacy and sustained engagement with US authorities can help ensure that visa processes remain transparent, predictable and non-discriminatory.

There is no denying the crucial fact that immigration policy falls clearly within the sovereign domain of each state, and national security considerations are also legitimate. However, international practice and diplomatic norms equally emphasise fairness, proportionality and, indeed, equal treatment.

In fact, persistent disparities in pro-cessing outcomes for certain nationalities risk eroding confidence in lawful migration systems, and strain bilateral people-to-people relations.

A well-coordinated diplomatic approach would serve the mutual interests of both the countries. Facilitating lawful immig-ration strengthens bilateral relations, supports family unity, and enables skilled individuals to contribute to their societies.

Asad Ullah Taimur Muhmand
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

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