CDA’s Engineering Wing on NAB radar for alleged wrongdoing

ISLAMABAD: The Engineering Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has come under the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accountability watchdog has started a probe against the Maintenance Division-III, which deals with government buildings, for alleged wrongdoing in the award of contracts worth millions of rupees.

NAB in an official letter had sought complete record of 22 projects of CDA. “NAB Rawalpindi is conducting the subject inquiry on the allegations of corruption, misuse of authority and procurement violations…It is requested to provide summary of following information regarding contracts worth Rs two million and above awarded by Maintenance Division-III CDA in the last two years i.e June 2023 to June 2025,” read the letter of NAB.

The accountability watchdog directed the CDA to provide details of the advertisement, record of bids received, call deposit receipts of contractors, comparative statement, acceptance letter/work orders and payments.

We will provide all required information and necessary cooperation to NAB, says CDA spokesperson

Sources said that there were serious allegations of procedural flaws in a number of contracts awarded by the division of the CDA, including allegations of ignoring lowest bidders.

“In case wrongdoing is established, strict disciplinary action will be taken against all those involved,” said an official source.

The projects, whose record was sought by NAB, included repair and maintenance work of Q block of Pak Secretariat, repair work of Federal Shariat Court, repair work of Wafaqi Mohtasab Secretariat, repair works of three houses in the ministers’ enclave, renovation of and civil work of Visa Centre, supplying and fixing of electric curtains, electric roller blinds and check blinds of the Chief Justice Chamber of Islamabad High Court building, imported paper on existing glass at judges chambers and courtrooms area of the IHC building, supply of janitorial material at Pak China Friendship Centre and Jinnah Convention Centre, and providing and fixing of floor tiles in C block of Pak Secretariat.

“Yes, NAB has started probe in question. I think this is very simple case to reach the truth. There is need to check all bid rates quoted by construction firms and rate of those firm which were awarded the contracts. There is also need to check, when work order was issued and when payments were made. If any wrong doing is established, then strict action should be taken against all those involved,” said an official of CDA, who requested not to be named, as he was not authorized to speak on the record.

He said that things will be clearer after the probe, but wrongdoing and corruption cannot be ruled out.

It is relevant to note that aimed at bringing an improvement in its various wings, the CDA recently removed 85 officials.

The CDA said the action was taken because of three major reasons: either there were inquiries against the officials, they had tainted reputation, or they displayed lethargic approach to their official duties.

Interestingly, in the “operation cleanup” CDA also removed few officers who had good reputation and there was no inquiry against them. Some of them were already sidelined and serving on low profile seats for the last two years and so.

On the other hand, some officers, who have been facing inquires or have questionable reputation, were still enjoying lucrative posts. However, the CDA management said that in the second round, more officials with tainted reputation will be removed. However, that action is still awaited.

“There is also need to check track record of all officials of CDA as some officials are fond of serving at certain directorates and whenever they were removed, they made resounding comeback,” said an official. “Until and unless such officials are not removed, the required results of operation cleanup can’t be achieved.”

When contacted for an official version on the NAB letter, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said: “Our efforts are already underway to uphold the highest standards of governance and accountability. We welcome this probe and will provide all required information and necessary cooperation to the NAB. Furthermore, we are committed to taking all necessary actions based on the findings and outcome of the inquiry.”

To a query about the recent ‘operation cleanup’ in which 85 officials were removed, he said: “CDA has taken the action keeping in view its strict zero-tolerance policy towards corruption as well as inefficiency. A comprehensive review of officers’ performance is still going on. The action against those with reputational concerns and efficiency will be taken in future as well.”

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025