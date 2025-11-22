E-Paper | March 01, 2026

CDA updates layout plans of 48 housing schemes

Syed Irfan Raza Published November 22, 2025
ISLAMABAD: In a bid to ensure transparency and accountability in the housing sector, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi and Islamabad, has updated Layout Plans (LOPs) of 48 housing schemes publicly accessible on its official website.

“This initiative aims to provide citizens with accurate, verified, and timely real estate information, addressing long-standing gaps in previously uploaded data,” said an official press release issued by NAB Rawalpindi and Islamabad Regional Headquarters on Friday.

It said the active involvement of NAB to curb corruption prompted CDA to undertake a comprehensive two-month review of the housing schemes.

During the final coordination meeting held on Nov 13, 2025, NAB emphasised the critical importance of publishing these updated LOPs to safeguard citizens’ right to information and prevent potential illegal allotments or fraudulent practices in the future.

The NAB Awareness and Prevention Wing, it said, had played a central role in this process, going beyond traditional enforcement. “Its mandate includes identifying systemic weaknesses within government departments and recommending remedial measures,” it added.

It was informed that NAB worked closely with CDA, highlighting the public’s entitlement to verified information and stressing the imperative of uploading accurate LOPs.

NAB’s consistent follow-up and focus on institutional improvements ensured that CDA fulfilled the key public responsibility in a transparent, efficient, and timely manner, promoting a culture of accountability and discouraging malpractice in the housing sector.

Furthermore, NAB’s Awareness and Prevention Wing continues to collaborate actively with CDA to introduce additional transparency measures across the housing sector. “These ongoing efforts are aimed at reducing risks of fraud and protecting citizens’ rights, reinforcing public trust in housing administration,” it added.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

