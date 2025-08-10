NAB recovers Rs547bn in first half of 2025

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered movable and immovable properties, as well as money, worth Rs547.31 billion during the first half (January to June) of the current year from corrupt elements.

NAB made recoveries amounting to Rs456.3bn during the second quarter of 2025, marking a substantial increase of Rs365.29bn compared to Rs91.01bn recovered in the first quarter.

Of the total recoveries, movable and immovable properties worth Rs532.33bn have been disbursed and handed over to different ministries and departments of federal and provincial governments, as well as to financial institutions.

In addition, 12,611 victims in various cases of public cheating have also been compensated. Over the past two years, the anti-graft body has recovered Rs5.854 trillion, which is 700 per cent more than Rs839.08bn recovered previously since the bureau’s inception. Preliminary estimates indicate that state land worth approximately Rs5tr is under illegal possession and will be reclaimed.

Two-year recovery crosses Rs5.8tr

Key recoveries and achievements in the second quarter of 2025 include: NAB Rawalpindi recovered 51 kanal of land worth Rs29bn located in Sector E-11 of Islamabad and handed over to the Capital Development Authority (CDA). In another case of cheating the public at large (B4U), NAB secured Rs3bn, which will be disbursed to 17,214 victims.

In another case (Banker’s City), 640 kanal and 11 marla land of significant value has been transferred to NAB, with proceeds to be distributed among the affected individuals. NAB Sukkur recovered a piece of land worth Rs25.079bn belonging to the National Highway Authority.

The bureau also recovered 127 kanal and 15 marla of land valued at Rs895.160m, belonging to the Education and Literacy Department of the Sindh government. From its impressive recovery portfolio, Rs384.27bn worth of forest land was recovered in the quarter ending June 2025, contributing to a total forest land recovery value of Rs1.487tr.

NAB Lahore disbursed Rs3.2bn, recovered in the Eden case, to 11,880 victims of the housing society.

In the Pak Arab case, eight properties valued at Rs3.9bn were surrendered by the accused and are in the process of being transferred to NAB. Proceeds from these assets will be disbursed to 2,500 affected individuals.

A plea bargain amounting to Rs2.181bn is underway with owners of Elite Town Housing Society, with recovered funds intended for disbursement among 1,789 victims.

Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2025