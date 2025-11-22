From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Bahawalpur province

BAHAWALPUR: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today [Nov 21] reiterated that there was no question of making Bahawalpur a separate province. Talking to newsmen … he said the stand of his party had all along been clear… . He said he had never been in favour of a separate provincial status for Bahawalpur in the past. “We do not change our stands,” he added. … Even before the general elections he refused to support this demand ... while other political parties were supporting a referendum. “Why should I”, was his answer when … asked … if he would hold discussions with the Bahawalpur United Front.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Saigon,] Vietnam wrote a new chapter in its history by announcing that its two parts are to reunite after 21 years of separation, under an agreement reached here last night [Nov 20]. A conference on the reunification of North and South Vietnam ended in Saigon … with delegates from the two sides signing a document favouring an ultimate merger… . … Vietnam’s reunification marks the end of an unnatural partition since 1954, when the Geneva Indo-China agreement put an end to French colonial rule.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025