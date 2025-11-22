E-Paper | March 01, 2026

The weekly weird

From InpaperMagazine Published November 22, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Ant-infused cheese becomes global hit

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com
www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

A cheese from São Paulo’s countryside is making international headlines for its unusual ingredient — toasted leafcutter ants.

Created by Camila Almeida of Estância Silvânia farm, Taiada Silvânia combines raw A2 milk from pasture-raised GIR cows with toasted içá ants, a delicacy long eaten by Brazil’s indigenous communities. Developed in 2021 to attract food tourists, the cheese quickly gained worldwide attention and has since won multiple awards, including a bronze medal at the Mondial du Fromage in France.

Described as sweet and firm with hints of almond, chestnut and fennel, as well as a distinctive crunch, the cheese sells for around 200 Brazilian reais ($38) per kilo. Almeida says the ants are added only during the forming stage, a delicate process that helped turn her daring idea into an international success.

Jeweller’s diamond prosthetic eye goes viral

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com
www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

After losing sight in his right eye, Alabama jeweller Slater Jones decided to make his prosthetic one-of-a-kind by embedding a two-carat diamond into it. Created by eye-prosthetics expert John Lim, the custom eye reflects Jones’s identity as a jewellery designer and sparkles brilliantly when it catches the light.

Jones calls it a piece of art that brought “new light” into his life. The diamond eye has since gone viral, drawing admiration for its creativity and concern over the risks of wearing such a costly gem.

Dubai brewed the world’s priciest coffee

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com
www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

A Dubai coffee shop, Roasters, has set a new Guinness World Record for serving the world’s most expensive cup of coffee, priced at 2,500 dirhams ($680).

The record-breaking brew was made using rare Panamanian Geisha beans from Hacienda La Esmeralda and served in a handcrafted Edo Kiriko crystal glass. The experience also included tiramisu and chocolate ice cream infused with the same beans.

Roasters had earlier purchased an entire 20-kg lot of Geisha coffee for $604,000 at the 2025 “Best of Panama” auction. The event, held at the café’s flagship location in Downtown Dubai, showcased the city’s growing reputation for luxury coffee culture.

Old public toilet turned into quirky hotel

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com
www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

A century-old underground public toilet in Oxford has been transformed into a boutique hotel, called The Netty. Built in 1895 and closed in 2008, the former gentlemen’s restroom sat unused for over a decade before being redesigned into one of the city’s quirkiest stays.

Hotel manager Ana Pinheiro says the aim was to create a personalised space full of surprising details. The Netty offers two suites starting at £170 ($227) per night, with no reception or restaurant, but a helpline and a welcome cocktail for guests.

Once a Victorian-era toilet, The Netty now stands out as one of Oxford’s most unusual accommodation options.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe