SpongeBob celebrates 25 years

SpongeBob SquarePants is marking 25 years under the sea with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Art of an Undersea World, a 350-page collectible art book releasing on February 17, 2026.

The book will feature never-before-seen sketches, concept art and interviews with the show’s cast and creator, Stephen Hillenburg. Written by Tracey Miller-Zarneke, it offers fans a deep look at the creativity behind the beloved Nickelodeon series and its films.

The milestone tribute follows decades of success across TV, film and more than 50 video games inspired by the Bikini Bottom crew.

A new King Kong comic in 2026

Titan Comics is reviving the Skull Island story with a new four-part comic series titled Escape from Skull Island, set to launch on January 28, 2026.

Written by Simon Furman and illustrated by Christopher Jones, the series continues where Netflix’s 2023 Skull Island animated show left off. The story follows a group of survivors trapped on the island as Kong faces an ancient threat rising from below. Flashbacks will explore Kong’s early battles and the instincts that made him ruler of Skull Island. A collected edition of Return to Skull Island, an earlier MonsterVerse title, will also be released on February 3, 2026.

Splinter returns in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #12

The long-missing mentor of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Splinter, finally returns in TMNT #12, though the Turtles don’t know it yet.

After defeating mutant villain Hieronymous Hale, the brothers try to move on from recent losses, including Splinter’s death. But Karai’s mysterious plan to resurrect him hints that their father’s story isn’t over.

The issue also marks the end of Jason Aaron’s run on the series, with Gene Luen Yang set to take over as writer. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #12 is available now from IDW Publishing.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 22nd, 2025