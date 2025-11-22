Movie review : In Your Dreams

Do you ever wonder what problems your family went through while raising you? In Your Dreams offers a simple, heart-warming way to understand this. It is an animated film in which children save their parents, but only in their dreams. This colourful movie involves an elder, caring sister and an annoying brother, Stevie and Elliot. Both kids seek the help of a Sandman to fix their family.

Stevie is a 12-year-old girl who really cares about her parents. She has noticed that her mum and dad seem sad and distant, which worries her. In the past, it was all fun and this is something she still remembers. Her little brother Elliot is full of imagination, loves doing magic tricks and believing in things that don’t seem possible. Even though Stevie and Elliot argue almost all the time, deep down they care about each other. And when the moment comes, they team up because they both want the same thing — to see their parents happy.

Their big adventure begins when they find a magical book that allows them to control their dreams. With one shared wish in their hearts, they decide to travel through their dreams to meet the Sandman, a powerful dream helper who can grant wishes. They believe that if they reach him, their family will be okay again.

Inside their dream world, Stevie and Elliot explore many wild and creative places.

They walk through a town made of breakfast food, ride on flying beds and face spooky nightmares.

The animation is bright, funny and imaginative.

Some parts are a little spooky, especially when strange dream creatures appear, but after all, it’s just a dream.

The movie is directed by Ale Woo, a first-time director who has worked on many famous animated films. She was a story artist on Ratatouille, WALL-E, Cars 2 and The Good Dinosaur. She later became story lead on Finding Dory and also worked on Incredibles 2.

The film explores somethings many families go through — confusion, sadness and misunderstandings. In the end, the movie shows that the most potent magic in life isn’t wishing for things, it’s staying together and understanding one another.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 22nd, 2025