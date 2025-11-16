E-Paper | November 18, 2025

Pak-Afghan tensions: FO says will ‘not shy away’ from any mediatory role by Iran

Abdullah Momand Published November 16, 2025 Updated November 17, 2025 07:25am
In this file photo, an army soldier stands guard along the fenced part of the Pak-Afghan border near the Panjpai area of Balochistan. — AFP
In this file photo, an army soldier stands guard along the fenced part of the Pak-Afghan border near the Panjpai area of Balochistan. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said on Sunday that Pakistan welcomed Iran’s offer of mediation between Islamabad and Kabul and would “not shy away from” it.

“Iran is a brotherly, friendly country. Pakistan is always in favour of finding peaceful resolutions of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and we appreciate the offer of mediation of our brotherly country, Iran,” Andrabi told Dawn upon a query about reports that Tehran was working to convene a regional meeting for mediation between Islamabad and the Afghan Taliban.

“We believe that Iran can play an important role. We would not shy away from any mediatory role by Iran. Mediations are always welcome,” Andrabi said, adding that Pakistan had a “very strong case”.

He further stated: “Generally, mediations are resented by a country or a side which is on a weak legal or a political case. Pakistan’s case on this issue, on terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, is very strong. So, obviously we will not shy away from mediation.”

Pakistan, which has been grappling with the problem of terrorism for long, has been demanding that the rulers in Kabul take action to stop cross-border terrorism. But, the Afghan Taliban deny Islamabad’s allegation of terrorists being allowed to use Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, a third round of talks between Islamabad and Kabul, which were taking place in Istanbul in the presence of mediators from Turkiye and Qatar, broke down without any agreement, as negotiators failed to bridge deep differences over how to prevent cross-border terrorism. The talks had followed deadly border clashes between the two neighbours in October.

The border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan started late on the night of October 11 and continued into the next morning. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that 23 Pakistani troops were martyred and 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists were killed when Islamabad responded to aggression by Kabul.

Afghanistan claimed it carried out the attack as a “retaliatory” measure, accusing Islamabad of conducting air strikes in its territory. For its part, Islamabad did not confirm or deny whether it was behind the strikes, but maintained that Kabul should “stop harbouring the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan on its soil”.

After the initial skirmish on Oct 11, multiple others took place along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Meanwhile, strikes by Islamabad also targeted Gul Bahadur group camps in Afghanistan.

A ceasefire was then agreed upon on the evening of October 15, and eventually, the two sides came together for dialogue in Doha. After the Doha talks, a temporary ceasefire continued to prevent border hostilities while the two sides committed to reconvene in Istanbul to work on mechanisms for lasting peace and stability between the two countries.

On October 25, the second round of talks between the two sides began in the Turkish capital. But, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced in a post on X on October 29 that the talks “failed to bring about any workable solution”. He also asserted that Pakistan would continue to take all possible measures to protect its citizens from terrorism.

However, mediators Turkiye and Qatar intervened and managed to salvage the dialogue process with an October 31 joint statement released by Turkiye stating that “further modalities of the implementation will be discussed and decided” during a principal-level meeting in Istanbul on November 6.

But on November 7, Defence Minister Khawaja said that talks addressing cross-border terrorism were “over” and “entered an indefinite phase” as negotiators failed to bridge deep differences between the two sides.

Following the failure of the talks, the Afghan Taliban have suspended trade ties with Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the foreign ministers of Iran and Russia called for continued dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve their ongoing disputes on cross-border terrorism.

Previously on Nov 9, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he had spoken with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, Ishaq Dar and Amir Khan Muttaqi, discussing bilateral ties as well as the recent negotiations in Istanbul between Islamabad and Kabul.

According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, Araghchi had also expressed Iran’s readiness for any kind of assistance to resolve differences between the two countries.

The same day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin would visit Islamabad next week to discuss tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to suffer casualties among its security forces and civilian population in terror attacks, which authorities link to Afghanistan.

Pak Afghan Ties
World

Read more

Khan
Nov 16, 2025 11:07pm
Pakistan seems to be stuck in a policy deadlock with Afghanistan at a time when there is no mandate-worthy political set up in the country with the military establishment bent upon hijacking the political system and dictating foreign policy. As a junior student of political science and war studies, I foresee a very bleak future for Pakistan's stability if the country chooses to stay engaged in a two-front conflict with immediate neighbors with the hopes of getting support from Washington.
Recommend 0
Saber Atmar
Nov 17, 2025 01:55am
Pakistan should learn from it's past mistakes and should not pick the short term gains for the long term loss. It is in both countries interest to be in good terms. Pakistan should not make unrealistic demands that Taliban cannot fulfill. It is a reasonable demand that the Afghanistan soils should not be used against Pakistan and vise versa. Can Pakistan make the assurance to Afghanistan that its soils will not be used against Afghanistan?
Recommend 0
moeazze
Nov 17, 2025 07:28am
The real shocker is suspension of trade ties and hue and cry of traders in Pakistan. The ice may melt eventually when it hits the pockets realistically
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Nov 17, 2025 08:37am
FO is day dreaming as usual
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Sheikh Hasina verdict
Updated 18 Nov, 2025

Sheikh Hasina verdict

FORMER prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed, who once ruled Bangladesh with an iron fist, has been sentenced to death...
Forex curbs
18 Nov, 2025

Forex curbs

THE State Bank’s new restrictions on individual dollar purchases appear to be an attempt to manage a market ...
Match manners
18 Nov, 2025

Match manners

HANDSHAKES and sportsmanship stole the show in neutral Sri Lanka at the first blind women’s T20 tournament. In a...
Agriculture crisis
Updated 17 Nov, 2025

Agriculture crisis

A NEW FAO report, Impact of Disasters on Agriculture and Food Security, is a grim reminder of the toll ...
Cost of no trade
17 Nov, 2025

Cost of no trade

AS border tensions escalate, Kabul’s decision to terminate all trade with and through Pakistan in the next three...
Journalists’ safety
17 Nov, 2025

Journalists’ safety

JOURNALISTS and media professionals may, perhaps, have been more enthusiastic about the announcement, but the past...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe