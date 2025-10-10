KP govt must protect its people instead of begging Afghanistan for security: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Friday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should work on protecting the people of the province instead of “begging Afghanistan” for security.

The DG ISPR made these remarks while addressing a press conference at Peshawar Corps Headquarters.

He said that governance gaps in KP were being paid for by the blood of security personnel.

“Appeasement of terrorists and their facilitators is never and not a policy,” he asserted, adding that the state and its institutions would not be bothered by “any political distortions”.

“The state and its people will not and cannot be left to the whims of any single person who is singularly the most responsible person for bringing terrorism back to KP.”

He said that he hoped the government would focus on governance and the people it was duty-bound to protect. “We also hope that instead of begging Afghanistan for security, you will protect this province and its people.”

The DG ISPR began the press conference with paying homage on behalf of the armed forces of Pakistan to the “brave sons of soil” of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the purpose of the press conference was to give an overview of the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For the past two decades, Pakistan, particularly KP, has been facing the issue of terrorism, he said.

In 2024, he said, 14,535 intelligence-based operations were conducted in KP, 769 terrorists, including 58 Afghan terrorists, were killed and 272 army and FC personnel and 140 policemen were martyred while 165 civilians were killed.

Moreover, he continued, 10,115 operations were conducted in 2025 until September 15. In these operations, 970 terrorists were killed while 311 Pakistan army personnel were martyred.

While terrorism incidents had started increasing 2021 onwards, “the response also went up”, the DG ISPR said. “And more number of kharijis were killed in subsequent years.”

The DG ISPR said following the 2014 attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, security forces had started uprooting terrorism as part of a comprehensive strategy.

“We reached close to [realising] the dream of a peaceful Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. [But], unfortunately, as part of a plan, terrorists and their facilitators were then provided space here.

“Governance and public welfare were deliberately weakened and attempts were made to build a misleading narrative. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are paying its price with their blood and sacrifices even today.”

Factors behind rise of militancy

He then outlined the factors that led to this situation.

First reason, he said, was not fully implementing the National Action Plan, followed by politicising the issue of terrorism, India using Afghanistan as a “base of operation for terrorism” in Pakistan, the provision of modern weapons to terrorists in Afghanistan and the existence of a “terrorism-crime nexus” that had “complete local and political backing”.

Going back to the 2014 APS attack, he said all political parties, and the provincial and federal government devised the NAP. “All political parties agreed that the implementation of the NAP was necessary for eliminating terrorism.”

But, he added, the then-government removed some provisions of the plan in 2021 despite progress in those areas and came up with the “revised” NAP. All political parties, provincial governments and the federal government then agreed to the full implement all 14 points of the revised plan, he said.

Pointing to a graphic of the plan on the screen, he said the first point concerned kinetic operations.

“Is this being worked on or not? I have presented the data for KP to you. Just in KP, are law enforcement agencies not conducting more than 40 intelligence-based operations?”

He asserted that the empirical evidence demonstrated that work was being done on the first point of the NAP. He then went on to question the work being done on the remaining 13 points.

“Today, are we all standing under one narrative? Do you not hear voices calling for talks with these terrorists? Are we following this NAP?

“Does the solution to all problems lie in dialogue? You tell me. If the solution for every problem is in dialogue, then when India fired missiles on Pakistan on May 6 and 7 … why didn’t the people of this country say let’s hold talks?”

If the solution lay in just holding dialogue, there would be no wars, he emphasised.

Coming to the fifth factor he mentioned as a reason for the rise in terrorism, he said it had been decided to “break the terror-crime nexus” in order to eradicate terrorism. Moreover, he said, it had also been decided to “strengthen the judiciary” with regard to counter-terrorism cases.

Then, pulling up another graphic, the DG ISPR detailed the cases in anti-terrorism courts in KP.

He said that no one was convicted, while 34 cases were pending. “This is the judicial system that was to be strengthened. The political government of the time decided it, we did not.”

The DG ISPR further stated that the decision had been made to strengthen KP police. Noting that the provincial police was currently 3,200-personnel strong, he asked: “ The terrorism (situation) is before you all. Is this [number] enough?“

The army spokesperson also noted that the repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan was being “politicised”.

“Misleading things were said when these decisions were taken.”

He said that after the US left Afghanistan in 2021, “they left behind weapons and ammunition that are now being used by terrorists. Those weapons were found in the custody of terrorists killed in operations in KP.”

The DG ISPR replied to a question about how things will change concerning the NAP by saying, “We know how things will change … they will change once we work on this NAP with clarity and in unison. There will be change when those who play politics are asked why they are playing with people’s lives and property and why they are supporting the statements of terrorists.”

Last night’s Kabul explosion

During the press conference, the DG ISPR was also asked about media reports alleging a strike was carried out in Kabul last night to eliminate the banned terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) leader Noor Wali Mehsud.

In his response, he said the army had taken note of the reports circulating on social media and the statement issued by the Taliban spokesperson.

“Afghanistan is a neighbourly, Islamic country. We have historical connections, cultural connections. Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for four decades. We only say one thing to the Afghan government: do not allow your soil to be used for terrorism against Pakistan,” he added.

He pointed out that trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was also continuing, and many Afghans came to Pakistan for medical reasons. “So we only have an extremely fair demand: don’t let your soil be used by non-state actors and terrorist groups.”

“Is it wrong to ask? It is absolutely fair, it is correct, it is rational, it is our right. And for this, we also engage them at multiple levels,” he said, highlighting several bilateral and multilateral engagements.

“Yes, we do engage them and we clearly communicate [to them] … that these are the [terrorist] leaders, their facilitators and their centres [in Afghanistan]. Yes, we engage [with Afghanistan], but at the same time, we are doing and will continue to do whatever is necessary to protect the lives of Pakistan’s people and its territorial integrity,” the DG ISPR continued.

When pressed by another reporter for more clarity on alleged strikes in Afghanistan, the DG ISPR said, “I have made it clear that Afghanistan is being used as a base of operations for carrying out terrorism in Pakistan. There is also evidence of this. And I have also said that all the necessary steps for protecting the people’s lives and property are being taken and will continue to be taken.”

Saudi defence deal and international engagement to curb Afghan terrorism

Questioned about the Saudi defence deal and whether the kingdom could be engaged in the talks with Afghanistan to resolve the issue of cross-border militancy, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan continued to engage the country and its other allies even before the pact.

“We engage the Afghans directly at multiple levels and also through allied countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, US, Turkiye and many more. They all understand that the space being given to non-state actors in Afghanistan is not just against Pakistan.”

He said ‘‘every alphabet’’ of non-state actors was found in Afghanistan, pointing to various groups such as the TTP, IS-K, BLA and more.

DG Chaudhry said these terrorists had no affiliation or religious or cultural identity and were available to the highest bidder.

’’If you allow these elements space in your country then every kind of terrorist organisation will be found. That is why we are engaging them because all of them are concerned because this threat from non-state actors is not only a danger to Pakistan or to the region but it is becoming a threat to the whole world.“

He said the Afghan authorities had to decide whether they would allow Afghanistan to become a sanctuary for terrorists or not, adding that history showed that nurturing such groups often led to them turning on their benefactors.

DG Chaudhry said such groups were a threat to Afghanistan and its people as well. He said Pakistan’s job was to engage the Afghan authorities and take necessary action to defend and protect the lives of its people.

On a question about an international coalition to strike terrorist havens in Afghanistan, he said while such consultations and engagement continued, “we know that your security cannot be granted by external players, while we keep on engaging them, the responsibility to protect your life and property and people is of Pakistan’s state and institutions and military and that is where our first and foremost focus is.’’

The DG ISPR also remarked on whether the presence of non-state actors was a product of the transition of the Afghan Taliban from a non-state actor to a state entity, or due to the interference of foreign actors such as India.

“Perhaps it is the clout and influence of these non-state actors in Afghanistan that has grown beyond control,” he said. “Perhaps it is the factions within Afghan government who cannot agree on how to resolve this problem. But that is for them to decide.”

Past engagement with TTP and change in KP leadership

Questioned about past engagement with the TTP and the change in the KP leadership that saw Ali Amin Gandapur stepping down as chief minister, the DG ISPR said: “Who is saying today that there should be talks and not operations against them (terrorists). Where is this voice coming from? Who is saying this? Who is that person who is carrying out this whole campaign of talk to them and stop operations.

‘‘Who is [the one] saying that he cannot accept his provincial government that does not stand against operations. It is for everyone to see that today, or five years back or six or seven or eight or in any timeframe, who is that person and political thought that says there should be talks with terrorists.’’

DG Chaudhry said the person saying so was responsible for the state in the past but now he was not and yet he still persisted with his stance.

“It is absolutely clear that this stance and confusing the people through it that the solution to this problem is not in counterterrorism or operations but in talking to the people who slaughtered your children … is for everyone to see.’’

He said the army, police and children were paying the price for the above ‘‘perverted and criminal thinking’’.

DG Chaundry said talks were indeed engaged in but questioned what was the result of it all, pointing to the Afghan Taliban’s promises in the Doha peace talks and their failure to abide by them.

Questioned about the change in KP leadership and how it might be signalling a reorientation in relations with the establishment, the DG ISPR said the establishment was itself a part of the state.

“Do you mean to say that such a leadership is being brought that is anti-state? This cannot happen. The state of Pakistan is very strong and I’ve already said, our war against terrorism and counterterrorism activities will continue without all these political distractions. This war is going on at every time and moment.’’

He questioned whether the military could afford distraction by political shenanigans and said the answer was no.

Faiz Hameed court martial proceedings

Questioned about the court martial proceedings against former spymaster retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, DG Chaudhry said: ‘‘That legal process is ongoing and will come to its logical and just conclusion.’’

To another question about an alleged delay in the court martial proceedings, DG Chaudhry said the matter concerned a former intelligence chief and hence the “gravity” of the matter was high. ’’The state and the institution has to be absolutely and deliberately correct in that. All the requirements of procedure, process and justice have to be met because you would not like to try such an important and critical case in hurry and haste,“ he added.

“The Pakistan Army’s system of internal accountability does not work off allegations but facts and evidence. There is a process to it and anybody who is charged is given complete rights to defend himself and that time will be given and is being given so we are not worried about any delay because we have to fulfil all the requirements of justice and process.’’

He said another reason for the court martial proceedings was that ‘‘when you turn a relation into a political and personal relation then you will have to answer for that. But who did it? The one who was [heading] the state at the time and doing politics and that is why we always say that don’t involve us in your politics.’’

The DG ISPR said all political parties and politicians were respectable for the army but it was unacceptable if anyone considered their politics to be above the state.

“If a single person thinks their being is greater than Pakistan then that is unacceptable.’’

He said the military was the ‘‘ultimate instrument of violence’’ of the state and politicising it would lead to ‘‘horrible results’’, pointing to India and the seeping of Hindutva influence in its armed forces.

Issue of US weapons left behind in Afghanistan

In response to a question about US weapons in the hands of terrorists, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan was engaged with Washington on the matter.

“This equipment is not only being used in Pakistan by Fitna al-Khawarij or Fitna al-Hindustan but the equipment left with non-state actors can be used anywhere,” he explained. “We do share data and engage with them (the US) and they understand how the equipment is used by non-state actors.”

Collateral damage during operations

In response to a question about collateral damage during operations and criticism by affected locals, Lt Gen Chaudhry said that operations were intelligence-based and “very precise”.

“We cannot believe statements about collateral damage because we are the army of Pakistan and KP,” he replied. “If terrorists have taken a family hostage and are firing at innocent people and we respond, does that make it collateral damage or facilitation?”

The DG ISPR noted that facilitators, whether they were doing it out of desperation or for financial gain, had three choices: “Turn terrorists over to the law. If that is not possible, then join the state and work to eradicate the threat,” the military spokesperson said. “If a terrorist violates the sanctity of someone’s home by entering it, and you do not force him out, that makes you a facilitator. Where is the collateral damage? there’s no collateral damage. There’s a terrorist and a facilitator.”

More to follow.