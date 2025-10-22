Best workplace for women

LAHORE: The Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM) and Engage Consulting have named ChildLife Foundation the Best Place to Work for Women in Pakistan 2025.

The award ceremony was held recently in Karachi.

Part of the nationwide Best Place to Work study, the award recognises workplace processes and policies that boost employee engagement and promote gender-inclusive practices and it acknowledges ChildLife’s sustained commitment in this area.

Most of the organization’s on-ground teams — including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists — are women who translate ChildLife’s commitment to “Save Every Child” into action by delivering lifesaving care to children every day across Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025