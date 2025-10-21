E-Paper | October 21, 2025

Top basketball European club competitions to return to Israel on December 1, say organisers

Reuters Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 03:46pm
Vasilije Micic of Hapoel Tel Aviv in action during EuroLeague basketball match between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Arena 8888 Sofia, in Sofia, on October 8, 2025. — AFP/File
Vasilije Micic of Hapoel Tel Aviv in action during EuroLeague basketball match between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Arena 8888 Sofia, in Sofia, on October 8, 2025. — AFP/File

Basketball’s top European competitions are set to become the first to return to Israel since the October 7, 2023 attacks, after clubs agreed on Tuesday to resume Euroleague and EuroCup games in the country from December 1, following recent ceasefire and peace initiatives in the region, the organisation said.

Games involving Israeli teams have been held at neutral venues since October 2023 due to the war on Gaza.

Six-time champions Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv are the Israeli clubs in this season’s Euroleague, while Hapoel Jerusalem play in the EuroCup.

“After thoughtful deliberation, ECA clubs agreed on the proposal to set December 1, 2025, as the date for games to resume in Israel. Until then, Euroleague Basketball will continue to carefully monitor developments, stay in close contact with local and foreign authorities, visiting teams, and all relevant organisations,” Euroleague Basketball said in a statement.

“Euroleague Basketball and its participating clubs welcome the recent peace plan with optimism and hope. The organisation reaffirms its belief in the power of basketball to bring people and communities together, and its commitment to contributing to peace through the shared values of sport, respect, and unity.”

Israel and Hamas, however, have accused each other of repeated breaches of the ceasefire since it was formally agreed eight days ago, with flashes of violence and recriminations over the pace of returning hostage bodies, bringing in aid and opening borders.

Gaza invasion
