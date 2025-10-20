Anger after Israeli police cancel Tel Aviv derby amid chaotic scenes

There was anger on Monday in Israel after police banned the Israeli Premier League’s Tel Aviv derby amid chaotic scenes, triggering complaints from the clubs and political opposition.

The crowd trouble at Sunday’s abandoned match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv comes amid tensions over a ban preventing Israeli fans from attending an upcoming Europa League away game against English side Aston Villa.

The match in Tel Aviv was called off after what a police spokesman described as “disorderly conduct, riots, the hurling of objects, smoke grenades, fireworks, injured officers and damage to the stadium infrastructure”.

Speaking to public broadcaster KAN, he said: “This is not a soccer game: this is severe disorder and violence.”

After the police order, the Bloomfield Stadium, the home ground for both teams, was evacuated, with police on horseback intervening to control the 30,000 fans.

Hapoel’s management was infuriated by the police decision and tactics.

“From the preliminary discussions before the game, it seemed that the police were preparing for a war rather than a sports event,” the club said in a statement published on social media.

“Everyone saw the harsh videos, children trampled by horses, police officers beating fans indiscriminately,” it said, accusing the police of taking over the sport and demanding football authorities regain control.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also seized upon the incident to attack Israel’s far-right interior minister.

“To the endless list of failures of the incompetent minister Itamar Ben Gvir, tonight was added the inability to facilitate a soccer game in the State of Israel,” Lapid posted on social media.

Maccabi Tel Aviv was less outspoken. The club was already embroiled in disagreements over the upcoming match in Birmingham, where a local safety committee has tried to ban Israeli away fans from Aston Villa’s stadium.

The UK government is trying to reverse the ban, which has been criticised by Israeli ministers, the UEFA football governing body and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said: “We will not tolerate anti-Semitism on our streets. “