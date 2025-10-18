E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Villagers leave Kurram as military operation looms

Our Correspondent Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

KURRAM: People have started leaving their houses in different villages of Kurram district due to a possible military operation against terrorists.

Sources said that arrangements have been made in Thall area of Hangu district and various areas of Kurram for housing the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s district coordinator Shiraz Bacha, displacements began following the anticipated operation against terrorists in central Kurram. “Camps have been set up for the IDPs in Kurram and Thall in Hangu district. Additionally, two registration desks have been established at the Nadra office in Khar Kallay, lower Kurram.”

Shiraz Bacha stated that people were migrating from 22 villages in the Ali Sherzai and Misozai areas, and so far, more than 15,000 individuals from over 2,200 families had been displaced. He added that the establishment of registration desks would help resolve various issues faced by the IDPs, including transportation charges.

On the other hand, some displaced persons, while speaking to the media, complained that they were not receiving transportation allowances properly.

They urged the authorities to take timely action to address their difficulties.

PDMA officials have stated that with the setting up of registration points, it would now be easier to resolve such issues.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

THE state’s crackdown on the TLP is in full swing. On Monday, members of the far-right party and LEAs clashed in...
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...