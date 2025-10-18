Villagers leave Kurram as military operation looms

KURRAM: People have started leaving their houses in different villages of Kurram district due to a possible military operation against terrorists.

Sources said that arrangements have been made in Thall area of Hangu district and various areas of Kurram for housing the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s district coordinator Shiraz Bacha, displacements began following the anticipated operation against terrorists in central Kurram. “Camps have been set up for the IDPs in Kurram and Thall in Hangu district. Additionally, two registration desks have been established at the Nadra office in Khar Kallay, lower Kurram.”

Shiraz Bacha stated that people were migrating from 22 villages in the Ali Sherzai and Misozai areas, and so far, more than 15,000 individuals from over 2,200 families had been displaced. He added that the establishment of registration desks would help resolve various issues faced by the IDPs, including transportation charges.

On the other hand, some displaced persons, while speaking to the media, complained that they were not receiving transportation allowances properly.

They urged the authorities to take timely action to address their difficulties.

PDMA officials have stated that with the setting up of registration points, it would now be easier to resolve such issues.

