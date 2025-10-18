Sherpao urges Islamabad, Kabul to resume dialogue

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party has expressed serious concern over the heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and called for restraint on both the sides and resolving the disputes through dialogue.

QWP chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed these views while addressing a gathering at the party’s Watan Kor headquarters here on Friday.

The gathering was held to mark the QWP’s 13th foundation day.

Mr Sherpao criticised Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government for its “indifferent attitude” towards the problems of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people, saying its leadership was more concerned about securing the release of party’s founding chairman Imran Khan than safeguarding the province’s rights.

QWP chief said PTI had ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for past 12 years but failed to deliver on its promises of change and good governance. He said despite having four chief ministers during its tenure, the PTI government did little to secure the province’s due share under the 18th Amendment, including arrears of net hydel profit and funds under the National Finance Commission Award.

“The PTI has one-point agenda — the release of Imran Khan — while the province is suffering due to its confrontational approach with the Centre,” Mr Sherpao remarked. He warned that the worsening relations between the federal and provincial governments would further harm KP’s interests.

The QWP chief said law and order had deteriorated to the extent that people were forced to protect themselves, particularly in the southern and merged districts, where terrorists were active after sunset. “The writ of the state has shrunk,” he said, adding governance had collapsed and corruption had become rampant.

He also blamed the PTI government for the resurgence of terrorism, claiming that the Imran Khan-led administration had facilitated the return of thousands of militants and their families to the province.

Expressing concern over recent skirmishes along the Pak-Afghan border, Mr Sherpao said tensions between Islamabad and Kabul had reached an unprecedented level. He reminded the Taliban government of its commitment under the Doha Agreement not to allow the use of Afghan soil for terrorism against other countries.

Urging restraint on both sides, he called for extending the ceasefire and resuming dialogue to defuse the situation.

Mr Sherpao also criticised the federal government for its apathy, saying its representatives in KP had failed to address the province’s worsening problems.

A large number of party workers attended the event, waving tri-colour flags and chanting slogans in support of QWP’s ‘struggle’ for provincial rights. Several resolutions were also passed on the occasion, reaffirming the party’s stance on safeguarding the interests of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025