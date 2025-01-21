Miscreants’ hideouts targeted in Kurram operation

PESHAWAR / KURRAM: An operation to bring peace to the restive tribal district of Kurram entered its second day on Monday, as security forces used helicopters to target positions of miscreants in different parts of central Kurram.

A curfew imposed on Jan 19 remained in place in Bagan and its surrounding regions due to the operation, which has forced several families to move to Thall in Hangu via Chapri Phattak.

Locals said two gunship helicopters carried out shelling on the suspected hideouts of militants in Pastwani, Manddara, Sangrobba and Jarrni areas in the central Kurram. However, no loss on the part of miscreants was reported.

Sources privy to the military-led operation against miscreants, lau­nched on Sunday night, said that weapons would be collected in different phases in accordance with the peace agreement signed by both groups on Dec 31.

They said bunkers would be demolished, adding that the state had decided to take stern action against the miscreants in the district without any discrimination.

The operation continued even though some Kurram elders urged the police, administration, and military officials to postpone the operation owing to the cold weather, saying it would be difficult for the displaced persons to live in camps. The request however was turned down, with the officials saying the operation could not be delayed anymore for the sake of durable peace.

Displacement in Kurram

Sources said 14 families, comprising 91 individuals, migrated from Bagan, Lower Kurram to Thall due to the anticipated military operation.

However, camps have not been established because the location out of the five proposed sites has not been finalised.

According to officials, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s 23 trucks loaded with relief items for the displaced persons of Bagan reached Hangu. The trucks loaded with 500 tents, 1,000 mattresses, food, and other essentials were handed over to the Hangu administration.

Nawab Bangash, a focal person for the Hangu assistant commissioner, said the necessary items for setting up the camps for the temporarily displaced persons were shifted to the tehsil building due to the rain in the areas identified for camps.

Separately, an FIR registered with the Counter Terrorism Department of KP police booked 19 suspects, saying the convoy en route to Kurram was attacked with heavy weapons. About 200 persons looted the convoy and the vehicles were set on fire following the attack.

On Jan 16, two security officials were martyred and four others were injured when a convoy of 35 vehicles carrying food and other essential items came under attack in Bagan. The attack resulted in the death of several drivers as well.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2025