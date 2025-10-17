KP, GB police launch joint operation against terrorists at Babusar Top

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan police, along with the counter-terrorism department (CTD), on Thursday launched a joint operation against terrorist groups carrying out subversive activities on both sides of the border at Babusar Top.

“This operation, aimed at clearing terrorists from the mountainous stretches of Kaghan Valley from Gattidas to Babusar, has been launched on the directives of Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed to ensure the safety of tourists and passengers travelling between the two federating units via Kaghan Valley,” district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told reporters.

Heavy contingents of KP and GB police, Scouts and CTD personnel, led by Mr Gandapur, participated in the operation.

“We have searched all possible hideouts, even in snow-covered mountains, as we cannot allow terrorists to regroup in this strategically important area between KP and GB. The security of tourists and passengers is our top priority,” he said.

The terrorists previously used this boundary area to target passenger coaches en route to Gilgit and vice versa via the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road and attacked a police patrol van recently.

Personnel from various KP police stations and CTD officials, headed by their Superintendent of Police Samina Zafar, participated in the search and strike operation.

Hotels, houses, and tourist routes were also inspected to check for the presence of suspects.

The DPO said GB police contributed through the deployment of their police and scouts, with the operation directly monitored by IGP Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti.

“We are also strengthening coordination between KP and GB police to ensure a swift response to any terrorist activity along the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road up to Babusar Top,” he said.

Mr Gandapur also met with tourists visiting to the Kaghan valley from across the country and assured them of the foolproof security and all sorts of cooperatio

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025