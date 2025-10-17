E-Paper | October 17, 2025

KP, GB police launch joint operation against terrorists at Babusar Top

Our Correspondent Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:20am

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan police, along with the counter-terrorism department (CTD), on Thursday launched a joint operation against terrorist groups carrying out subversive activities on both sides of the border at Babusar Top.

“This operation, aimed at clearing terrorists from the mountainous stretches of Kaghan Valley from Gattidas to Babusar, has been launched on the directives of Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed to ensure the safety of tourists and passengers travelling between the two federating units via Kaghan Valley,” district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told reporters.

Heavy contingents of KP and GB police, Scouts and CTD personnel, led by Mr Gandapur, participated in the operation.

“We have searched all possible hideouts, even in snow-covered mountains, as we cannot allow terrorists to regroup in this strategically important area between KP and GB. The security of tourists and passengers is our top priority,” he said.

The terrorists previously used this boundary area to target passenger coaches en route to Gilgit and vice versa via the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road and attacked a police patrol van recently.

Personnel from various KP police stations and CTD officials, headed by their Superintendent of Police Samina Zafar, participated in the search and strike operation.

Hotels, houses, and tourist routes were also inspected to check for the presence of suspects.

The DPO said GB police contributed through the deployment of their police and scouts, with the operation directly monitored by IGP Zulfiqar Hameed and DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti.

“We are also strengthening coordination between KP and GB police to ensure a swift response to any terrorist activity along the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road up to Babusar Top,” he said.

Mr Gandapur also met with tourists visiting to the Kaghan valley from across the country and assured them of the foolproof security and all sorts of cooperatio

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

W ITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...