Demolition of Afghan Camp houses underway to prevent illegal occupation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 06:56am
Heavy machinery is used to demolish houses vacated by Afghan families in Sohrab Goth.—INP
Heavy machinery is used to demolish houses vacated by Afghan families in Sohrab Goth.—INP

KARACHI: An operation to demolish hundreds of structures in Afghan Camp near Sohrab Goth was launched on Wednesday to prevent land grabbers and encroachers from illegally occupying the houses vacated by Afghan nationals.

Only on Tuesday, West-Zone DIG Irfan Baloch had raised the issue with authorities concerned, seeking formation of a committee to survey the land and take measures to stop potential land grabbing in the area.

Talking to Dawn on Wednesday, the DIG said that structures built on 20 acres were demolished and the operation would continue for the next three to four days.

Around 15,680 Afghan nationals were previously residing in the camp comprising 3,117 houses. Of them, 14,296 have returned to Afghanistan, while the remaining 1,384 are still living there and are being repatriated in phases.

DIG Baloch said: “The government-owned land was spread over 200 acres, with 3,000 houses built to accommodate Afghans. It was the biggest camp where once an estimated 30,000 Afghans lived.”

“They were repatriated to their home country recently in three phases as per the policy of the federal government. However, 2,000 Afghans are still living there,” he said.

The DIG said he talked with Karachi Commissioner Hasan Naqvi after the operation to demolish the houses was launched.

In a letter addressed to the Karachi police chief, the DIG had called for setting up a special committee comprising representatives of the Malir Development Authority, deputy commissioner and police, in coordination with the Karachi commissioner, to take prompt preventive measures to safeguard the land from any prospective unlawful occupation or encroachment attempts in the future.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

