E-Paper | October 15, 2025

Indian excesses

From the Newspaper Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 09:44am

THE Canadian government has listed the India-based Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, stating that this declaration would make it easier to arrest and prosecute its members, seize their properties, and grant police the authority to act against them under Canadian law.

Several members of the gang have been arrested for extortion, arson and the killing of Indian nationals in Canada. The group is involved in various heinous crimes, including killings, terrorism and illegal immigration.

It has also been acknowledged by the Canadian government that Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a leader of the local Sikh community, was murdered by this group in 2023 in British Columbia. The gang has also been linked to the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

The Indian government has been accused of supporting this gang for a long time as a way to counter Khalistan separatists. It appears that New Delhi is indirectly supporting terrorism worldwide, and this, without a doubt, is condemnable.

Habib Hyder Laghari
Edmonton, Canada

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...
Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...