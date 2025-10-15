Indian excesses

THE Canadian government has listed the India-based Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, stating that this declaration would make it easier to arrest and prosecute its members, seize their properties, and grant police the authority to act against them under Canadian law.

Several members of the gang have been arrested for extortion, arson and the killing of Indian nationals in Canada. The group is involved in various heinous crimes, including killings, terrorism and illegal immigration.

It has also been acknowledged by the Canadian government that Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a leader of the local Sikh community, was murdered by this group in 2023 in British Columbia. The gang has also been linked to the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

The Indian government has been accused of supporting this gang for a long time as a way to counter Khalistan separatists. It appears that New Delhi is indirectly supporting terrorism worldwide, and this, without a doubt, is condemnable.

Habib Hyder Laghari

Edmonton, Canada

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025