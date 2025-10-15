QUESTIONABLE VIDEOS: Social media, once celebrated for its useful features, is increasingly sullied by explicit content. While scrolling through one such platform, I came across videos that were too ‘adult’ to be there. Some creators, chasing watch-time, exploit algorithms with nice captions and countdowns that hide explicit footage until midway, catching viewers off-guard. This trend is alarming because the audience is largely young and impressionable. Regulatory oversight must extend beyond traditional websites to include social media platforms. Tougher enforcement, mandatory age verification, and routine monitoring are essential to shield people, especially the young, from content that harms minds and morals.

Soaib Samad

Panjgur

PERFECT BODIES: Social media is flooded with photos modified with the use of artificial intelligence (AI), showing flawless skin, slim features, and idealised body shapes. These images set unrealistic beauty standards and develop insecurities among people. Teenagers and even adults compare themselves with these picture-perfect bodies, and struggle with low self-esteem and anxiety. Such trends not only distort self-image, but promote a competition of sort to achieve some illusive level of perfection. It is essential that social media users, especially youngsters, be educated about how to differentiate between real and edited content. Schools, parents and digital platforms should play an active role in promoting self-acceptance. We have to stay away from unrealistic portrayals.

Nafisa Younus

Karachi

TRANSMITTED DISEASE: More than 10,000 cases of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) have been registered in Balochistan’s Kech district. AIDS, a transmitted disease, increases the risk of some types of cancer, affecting vital organs of the body. To curb this menace, awareness must be spread regarding the modes of transmission so that people may adjust their lifestyle choices to steer clear of the threat.

Faris Khaliq

Kech

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2025