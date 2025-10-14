Hostilities with Kabul can resume any time: Kh Asif

• Trump, China offer to mediate; Russia welcomes ‘stabilisation’ of situation

• FO tells Kabul to ‘mind own business’ after Mujahid’s comment on TLP protests

• Cross-border trade, travel remain suspended

ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump and China offered to help de-escalate tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, even as Pakistan’s defence minister termed the environment between both countries ‘hostile’, amid lingering tensions over cross-border terrorism.

On Monday, troops stood on high alert, with border crossings closed for trade and travel after deadly clashes over the weekend.

Fighting between the two sides erupted after Pakistan supposedly undertook an operation against militant hideouts along the Afghan border.

Speaking on Geo News, Defence Min­ister Khawaja Asif said that as of today, there are ‘no ties’ between Islamabad and Kabul. “It’s a stalemate right now. You can say there are no active hostilities, but the environment is hostile,” he said, adding: “There are no ties, direct or indirect, as of today”.

The minister also said that hostilities between the two sides can resume “at any time”. “We can not rule that out, but there is certainly a lull in hostilities.”

Asked if Islamabad would negotiate with Kabul, Asif replied that if Afgha­nistan wants negotiations while threatening Pakistan at the same time, “then they should act on their threats and we’ll negotiate after[wards]”. “This is a natural thing. If you are attacked, you instantly have the right to react and target wherever the attack is originating from,” the defence minister explained.

At least 23 Pakistani troops were martyred and more than 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists were killed in border clashes following an attack from the Afghan side late on Saturday night.

Mediation offers

For his part, US President Donald Trump appeared eager to ease tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, saying he was ‘good at making peace’.

“I hear there’s a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew from Washington to Israel.

“I said, I’ll have to wait till I get back. You know, I’m doing another one, because I’m good at solving wars, I’m good at making peace,” he said.

China, which shares borders with both Pakistan and Afghanistan, also expressed willingness to play a constructive role in improving relations between the two neighbours.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday voiced deep concern over the latest clashes, and similar sentiments were also shared by Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday called on Kabul and Islamabad to exercise restraint. “According to the incoming information, the situation is stabilising. We welcome this process,” it stated.

‘Mind your own business’

On the other hand, Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is on a visit to New Delhi, said Afghanistan did not wish to fight with anyone and all its other neighbours were happy with Kabul.

“War is not a solution to problems. There is a need for dialogue. This has been our policy,” Muttaqi told reporters in the Indian capital.

But in an uncharacteristic comment about domestic politics, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid criticised Pakistan’s use of force against Tehreek-i-Labbaik protesters.

Reacting sharply, the Foreign Office asked the Afghan spokesperson “to prioritise issues pertinent to Afghanistan and refrain from commenting on matters outside [your] jurisdiction”.

“The principle of non-interference in matters of other countries should be adhered to as per international diplomatic norms. Pakistan does not require outside advice on its internal matters.”

While the exchange of fire between the two countries ceased on Monday, all entry points have been “closed since Saturday following the unprovoked attacks by the Afghan Taliban forces,” a senior Pakistani security official told Reuters.

Another official said there were a few incidents of exchange of small arms fire on Sunday night, but the overall situation was calm. This view was echoed by Afghan defence ministry spokesperson Enayat­ullah Khowarazmi, who said the “current situation” on the border was normal.

However, cross-border trade remained suspended on Monday.

Loaded vehicles, including containers and trucks, are stuck on both sides of the border. Besides fresh fruit and vegetables, they are carrying imports and exports and transit trade goods and causing millions of rupees of losses to the two countries as well as traders,” said Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, senior vice president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.—Agencies / with input from Baqir Sajjad Syed

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025