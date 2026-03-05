Work on underground water storage tank begins

Dawn

NAROWAL: Construction work on an underground water storage tank has begun with the aim to protect Narowal city from heavy rains.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab Khan told Dawn that due to the lack of proper drainage, rainwater used to accumulate in the roads and streets for several hours.

He said that on the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz an underground water tank was being constructed under the Punjab Development Programme.

He said that construction work had started in Liberty Market in the center of Narowal city. He said that the tank would be 150 feet long, 12 feet wide and 11 feet deep with a capacity to store 120,000 gallons of water.

The DC said that water from Liberty Market, Makki Masjid Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Jilani Colony and surrounding areas would be stored in the underground water tank.

He said the water collected in the underground tank would later be poured into sewage pipelines with the help of water pumps.

Project Manager Asad Wahla told Dawn that the underground water tank was designed by Nespak and NDPL was implementing the project. He said the project would be completed by March 31.

He said that large underground water tanks would also be built near the Chanpir Road and Ransiwal Railway Crossing to protect the Narowal city from heavy rains.

Safety sheets had been installed on the construction site to avoid any untoward incident.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026