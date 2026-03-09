After several failed initiatives, work resumes to preserve 18th century tombs in Garhi Yasin

LARKANA: The culture department has once again undertaken preservation of Thaheeman Ja Quba — a graveyard in Garhi Yasin taluka of Shikarpur district — where four Kalhora dynasty tombs stand.

They had started crumbling first due to official neglect and weather ravages, and then by greedy and wayward elements over the last few decades.

Several attempts by government to carry out work for the preservation of the monuments had failed due to various reasons. However, culture department once again started it recently.

Situated about 30kms north of Shikarpur along the Indus Highway, the Thaheeman Ja Quba (or Bohi Quba) is a significant heritage site reflecting the history, sacrifices and architectural traditions of the Thaheem tribe during the Kalhora period, says Naveed Sangah, a young architect supervising the work. According to him, the Thaheem tribe was known for its bravery and resistance during the Kalhora dynasty. The oral traditions and chest history reveals that Thaheems fought against Pathans in that era. Many members of the tribe were martyred in the battles. To commemorate their sacrifices, their descendants had built these tombs.

“One of the tombs has been brutally dug by scavengers in their lust for gold,” locals say, adding that successive governments of the past had neglected the monuments by leaving them to decay. The graveyard comprises four historic tombs — three of them attributed Shah Sahib Khan Thaheem (the main one), Jalal Khan Thaheem and Dilawar Khan Thaheem — and the fourth one to a Sufi figure, Jaffer Shah.

In the revenue record, the land is entered as ‘graveyard of Jaffer Shah’ measuring about 11 acres.

Incumbent Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Secretary Culture Khair Mohammad Kalwar decided to undertake immediate preservation of the tombs.

Mr Sangah says that the complex reflects indigenous Sindhi construction techniques and the spiritual values of the Kalhora period.

By taking inside view of the damaged tombs, one could clearly see the dimmed paintings and fresco work, which have been left to vanish.

History and archaeology buffs feel that the ongoing conservation work by the Directorate General of Antiquities & Archaeology is a great step towards safeguarding these monuments and strengthening Sindh’s cultural heritage.

About two decades ago, the then Larkana commissioner Nazar Hussain Mahar, realising the historical importance of the tombs, had initiated conservation work when Ghulam Mustafa Phull was serving as the assistant commissioner of Ratodero. But later things returned back to square one. Time passed and decay continued until the present government envisioned the project.

Standing at the site, one can see the degree of saline action and fast erosion of the structures.

A roadside hut has recently been built to provide accommodation to experts, craftsmen and labourers engaged in the restoration and rehabilitation work.

One of the labourers, busy in preparing gypsum powder brought from Thatta, shared with heavy heart that only recently, four armed robbers held them at gun point and deprived them of their mobile phones, cash and other belongings. “We are busy saving history, but these outlaws are discouraging us and also the government’s sincere efforts,” he remarked.

In 2017 also, conservation and repair works at the site were carried out by the culture department, but now there are no traces of such things as the tombs remained damaged.

During the unprecedented heavy rains in 2022, the site, particularly the main tomb, suffered further damage causing plaster loss, moisture ingress and salt efflorescence, says Mr Sangah.

About the ongoing project, he said that it was being executed under a two-phase plan. In the phase-I, conservation and preservation of the main tomb of Shah Sahib Khan Thaheem, dome plastering using traditional Cheroli lime plaster, construction of French drains to control moisture and prevent salt movement within masonry was being undertaken. Measures to protect the structure from further salt damage, identification and documentation of missing ‘kashi’ (decorative tiles) for restoration would be taken in the next phase. The aim is stabilisation and long-term preservation of the site, he said.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026