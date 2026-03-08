IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never been linear, and the distance between aspiration and reality remains vast. In Pakistan, as elsewhere, International Women’s Day is, therefore, both a moment of recognition and a reminder of the work unfinished. Pakistan has enacted several laws designed to protect women and promote gender equality: legislation addressing workplace harassment, steps towards raising the legal age of marriage, legal frameworks against domestic violence, etc. These measures reflect the tireless efforts of activists, civil society and policymakers. Yet laws alone cannot transform society; they must be enforced. According to a recent report by the Sustainable Social Development Organisation, more than 32,500 cases of gender-based violence were reported in 2024 alone. These included over 5,000 cases of rape, 24,000 instances of abduction, 2,000 incidents of domestic violence and nearly 550 so-called honour killings. More troubling is the dismal conviction rate — just 0.5pc for rape and honour killing, 0.1pc for abduction and 1.3pc for domestic violence. Weak police investigations, lack of forensic evidence, social stigma fears and judicial delays deny survivors the justice they deserve.

Economic participation tells another grim story. Our female labour force participation rate is only 22.6pc for the 15-64 age group, far below the global average of 52.6pc and even beneath the South Asian average of 25.2pc. According to the World Bank, a 10pc increase in women’s labour participation could boost our GDP growth by 1.5pc annually. Other countries with similar cultural contexts show what is possible. Bangladesh expanded women-intensive industries and witnessed significant poverty reduction. Saudi Arabia unlocked billions in economic activity after easing curbs on women’s mobility and employment. Yet in Pakistan, even educated women frequently leave the workforce early or never enter it at all. Limited mobility, lack of safe public transport, workplace harassment and social expectations confine women to domestic spaces. Meaningful change needs leadership from society as a whole — not just the government. Those who wield influence must not only advocate equality but also challenge the rhetoric that demeans women. Language that is hostile, if left unchallenged, reinforces barriers. In Pakistan, confronting these attitudes is as crucial as passing new laws.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026