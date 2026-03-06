Pakistan edge Japan 4-3 to qualify for Hockey World Cup after 8 years

LAHORE: Pakistan put up an impressive performance to edge Japan 4-3 in the semi-final of the FIH Hockey World Cup qualifier at the Suez Canal Authority Hockey Stadium in Egypt on Friday.

The win has guaranteed the Green Shirts a place in the global event and marks their return to the Hockey World Cup after eight years. The tournament will be hosted jointly by Belgium and the Netherlands in August.

The Pakistan team, led by Ammad Butt, was trailing 3-1 in the third quarter of the match against Japan, when it smashed three goals in the last nine minutes of the final quarter to edge ahead 4-3, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Ammad gave his side an early lead in the ninth minute with an impressive field goal. The lead, which remained intact till the end of the first quarter, was neutralised in the second quarter (21st minute) when Japan’s Ryoma Ooka scored a field goal.

In an inspiring show, Japan took control of the match in the penultimate quarter when Shota Yamada (35th minute) and Yamasaki Koji (40th minute) struck in quick succession to take a solid 3-1 lead.

However, in a sensational comeback in the final quarter, Pakistan’s Abu Bakr Mahmood, Sufyan Khan and Afraz scored a goal each in the 52nd, 55th and 57th minute, respectively, to reclaim the lead that remained intact till the final whistle.

Just two minutes before the end of the match, Japan lost a golden opportunity to equalise when Fujishima Raiki missed a penalty-stroke.

Pakistan have put up an impressive show in the qualifier, winning all of their group matches against China (5-4), Malaysia (5-3) and Austria (4-2) and Japan (4-3)

Ammad and company will now face England — who routed Malaysia 7-1 in the other last-four match — in the final of the qualifying event at the same venue on Saturday.

Once a giant force in global hockey and four-time World Cup winners, Pakistan had failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup held in The Hague, Netherlands, and finished poorly in 12th position in the 16-nation edition staged in Bhubaneswar, India in 2018. Pakistan had also failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup held in the Indian city of Odisha.