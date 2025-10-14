Pakistan urges Afghanistan to respect non-interference, focus on its own internal issues

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday night issued a strongly-worded statement telling Afghanistan to focus on issues pertinent to itself and not to interfere in Islamabad’s internal affairs.

The FO was responding to a statement by Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid slamming the police crackdown on the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The TLP, which began its protest march in Lahore on Friday, was planning to reach Islamabad and stage a demonstration in support of Gaza and Palestine outside the US embassy. On Monday, police and law enforcement agencies launched an early-morning operation to disperse the protesters, who were encamped in Muridke. The clashes left a police officer and four civilians dead, including three TLP workers.

Mujahid issued a statement earlier today in which Kabul expressed its condolences and said it was “profoundly saddened” by the violence and deaths and noted that the demonstrations were carried out “in accordance with the country’s legal framework”.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the entire nation of Pakistan, and we wish a swift recovery to those who have been wounded,” Mujahid’s statement read.

“We urge the Pakistani government and its ruling authorities to cease any further acts of violence against their people and to pursue resolution through dialogue and mutual understanding.”

In response, the FO took to X and acknowledged the statement, urging Kabul to “prioritise issues pertinent to Afghanistan and refrain from commenting on matters outside their jurisdiction”.

“The principle of non-interference in matters of other countries should be adhered to as per international diplomatic norms. Pakistan does not require outside advice on its internal matters,” the FO wrote.

It also urged Kabul to abide by its obligations to the international community under the Doha Process and to “not allow its land to be used for terrorism against other countries”.

“Besides, the regime should focus on [the] formation of an inclusive and truly representative government, instead of engaging in baseless propaganda,” the FO concluded.