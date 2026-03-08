Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited qualification for the 2026 FIH World Cup earned with a thrilling 4-3 win over Japan in Egypt. The national team had gone into the qualifying tournament on the back of an upheaval in the Pakistan Hockey Federation, with president Tariq Bugti resigning from his post following a row over the mismanagement of accommodation for players during their FIH Pro League commitments in Australia. The PHF has for years been a cash-strapped organisation, relying on funding from the government. Its weak financial position is a reflection of how its policies have led to the decline of the national sport. Hockey needed a saviour, with the World Cup qualifying tournament in Ismailia on the horizon and Pakistan looking to bounce back and return to hockey’s showpiece event after failing to qualify the last time in 2023. It was the second time in three editions that four-time holders Pakistan had missed out; another no-show at the World Cup would have sounded the death knell for the national team, which failed to make it to the last three Olympic Games as well.

Luckily, the rescue act began almost immediately after Bugti resigned. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi brought financial aid to ensure the team took part in the qualifying tournament, while Federal Secretary Mohyuddin Wani took over as interim PHF chief. Given support, the team delivered. Victories over China, Malaysia and Austria took them to the semi-final against Japan, which they won in sensational style — coming back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 — to book their World Cup place with a tournament final against England to come. It was Pakistan hockey’s finest moment in recent years and the immediate aim should be to ensure that it marks a turning point for the revival of the sport. This important breakthrough and opportunity should not be wasted.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026