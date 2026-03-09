E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Court rejects plea for FIR against driver in DHA over rider’s death

Sumair Abdullah Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
KARACHI: A sessions court has dismissed an application seeking registration of an FIR against a car driver whose reckless driving claimed the life of a young delivery boy in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) last month.

The court passed such an order after the father of the deceased submitted that he had pardoned the driver, Hasan Banghwar.

Videos that went viral on social media show 26-year-old delivery rider Farhan Ali sitting on his motorcycle in front of a house near the main Saba Avenue signal on February 22, when a speeding car flipped over and crashed into him. He later died during treatment at hospital.

The driver was later released on “personal surety” by the police, with the consent of the deceased’s parents, without being formally charged.

After hearing applicant Irfan Ali, who had filed an application seeking directions for the registration of an FIR against the driver and others, the additional district and sessions judge (South) dismissed the plea.

The court noted in its order that the father of the deceased, Gul Zaman Jokhio, had filed an affidavit in court and stated that “he has forgiven the alleged proposed accused for the sake of Almighty Allah”.

The judge observed that there was “no other ground to take any cognizance as parties have compromised/ patched up”.

It is pertinent to mention that another identical application filed by Advocate Jahanzaib Kahlil seeking an FIR against the driver is set for hearing on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The applicant sought directions from the court for the registration of a case on behalf of the state and for a free and fair investigation to be conducted.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

Sumair Abdullah is a reporter for Dawn with over three years of experience, currently covering district and special courts in Karachi. He can be found on X at @sumairahmed.

