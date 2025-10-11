Wonder Craft: Bunny bookmark

Photos by the writer

These days, craft materials are readily available, making it easier than ever to create something imaginative. It’s amazing how your own creativity can surprise you.

With soft foam dough, for instance, you can make wonderful crafts — but you have to work quickly, as it takes shape almost instantly. A small mistake can change your design in seconds.

Today, we’ll be making bookmarks. You can try your own designs, but I’m making a heart and a bunny bookmark. Let’s get started!

Things you need:

Any four colours of foam dough Two large craft sticks (preferably colourful) Sequences or beads (optional) Black marker

Directions:

To make the bunny head: take some blue foam dough and shape it into a neat circle. Set it aside; picture 2. To create the bunny ears: take two equal portions of blue foam dough for the outer ears and two slightly smaller portions for the inner ears. Shape all four pieces into ovals; picture 3. To add ear details: place each smaller oval on top of the larger one to form a pair of detailed ears. Gently press them together; picture 4. Using a ruler or any sharp-edged tool, make a small slit in the middle of the bunny’s head circle; see picture 5. Insert the craft stick into the slit, then position the ears carefully. Press gently so the shape doesn’t get distorted; picture 6. Use a marker to draw the bunny’s eyes and a small mouth as in picture 7. You can decorate the face with beads or sequins if you like. I added a small swan and a little bird on each side of the ears using different coloured foam dough. With red dough, I made whiskers and tiny ear lines; picture 8. You can also make a heart-shaped bookmark. It’s easier but looks lovely if you add small details, as in picture 9.

Enjoy your cute new bookmarks!

The writer can be contacted at ithecraftman@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 11th, 2025