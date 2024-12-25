E-Paper | December 25, 2024

Pakistan strikes TTP camps in Afghanistan

Bureau Report Published December 25, 2024 Updated December 25, 2024 07:46am

PESHAWAR: Pakistani fighter jets bombed four locations, said to be camps of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in Afghanistan’s eastern Pak­tika province, killing and wounding several suspec­ted terrorists, security officials said on Tuesday night.

Sources said that TTP camps in the Murgha and Laman areas of Bernal district were targeted, including one that was used by Sher Zaman alias Mukhlis Yar, Commander Abu Hamza, Commander Akhtar Muhammad and the head of TTP’s media arm, Umar Media.

In a post on X by the Afghan defence ministry, the Afghan Taliban regime confirmed reports of the strike carried out by Pakis­tani forces, but claimed that the dead and injured included a number of children and other civilians.

More information was not available until the time of going to print.

The strikes came the same day that a Pakistani delegation, led by Special Representative Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, met interim Interior Minister Sirajudddin Haqqani and Foreign Minister Amir Muttaqi in Kabul to resume diplomatic dialogue after a year-long hiatus.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2024

