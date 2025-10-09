E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Four lecturers die in accident in Bhakkar

A Correspondent Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 10:04am
Damages to both vehicles after a collision between a truck and car killed four lecturers of a private colleges on Bhakkar-Darya Khan Road on October 8. — Dawn
Damages to both vehicles after a collision between a truck and car killed four lecturers of a private colleges on Bhakkar-Darya Khan Road on October 8. — Dawn

MIANWALI: Four lecturers of a private college were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on Bhakkar-Darya Khan Road on Wednesday.

The victims, who included two brothers, a cousin, and a colleague, were travelling from Lahore in their car. The accident occurred near the Brig. Shafiq Memorial Hospital when a truck, travelling on the wrong side of the road toward Darya Khan, collided head-on with their Bhakkar-bound car.

All four occupants of the car died instantly.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the scene, retrieved the bodies from the wreckage, and shifted them to the Bhakkar DHQ Hospital. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ali, his brother Asif, cousin Mohammad Asghar and colleague Osama. All the victims were residents of Bhakkar city.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

