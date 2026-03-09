E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Cycling event marks International Women’s Day in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan marked International Women’s Day with various events aimed at promoting women’s achievements and gender equality.

One such event was the cycling ride organised by Sheroes and Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) at Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday.

The event, which saw enthusiastic participation from girls and women of all ages, aimed to empower women through cycling and promote a healthy lifestyle. Participants pedaled through the complex, showcasing their strength and solidarity in a joyous celebration.

“We are thrilled to have organised this event, promoting women’s empowerment and cycling culture in Pakistan,” said a representative from Sheroes.

The event was part of nationwide celebrations marking International Women’s Day, with organisations and individuals coming together to promote women’s rights and equality.

Secretary IPC Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said: “This is a special day to celebrate women’s achievements and promote gender equality. In Pakistan, various events were held to mark this occasion, and this event was organised to empower women through cycling.”

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

