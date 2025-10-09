Two gunned down by opponents in Bhalwal

SARGODHA: A man involved in a murder case along with his cousin was allegedly gunned down by opponents when they were on their way after appearing at a local court.

According to details, Muhammad Khan Jaspal, reportedly involved in a double murder case, after appearing in a court in Bhalwal along with his cousin Missri Ranjha, stopped to get his vehicle repaired after it broke down on Gujrat Road. However, unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on the duo and as a result of their indiscriminate firing, Jaspal and Ranjha were killed on the spot. The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

It is learnt that deceased Jaspal had been involved in a double murder that took place a few months ago. The police have shifted the bodies to the hospital for postmortem and investigations are underway.

DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, taking notice of the murders in Bhalwal, sought a report from Bhalwal DSP and ordered to investigate the matter and immediately arrest the attackers.

ACCIDENT: Four young men from the same family, including two brothers were killed in a traffic accident on the Bhakkar-Darya Khan Road when a speeding truck crushed their car.

The deceased had been identified as Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Asghar and Muhammad Osama.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow and grief, and prayed for forgiveness for the deceased and for patience and fortitude for the family.

ENCOUNTER: A suspect was arrested in injured condition in an alleged police encounter in Bhalwal city in the limits of the Sargodha police station on Wednesday.

Police claimed that suspect Azam along with an accomplice opened fire on a police picket. After an exchange of fire, police found the suspect in an injured condition and he was immediately shifted to the hospital.

Police claimed the suspect was involved in 23 cases of serious crimes. The police also claimed to have recovered a 30-bore pistol and a motorcycle from the scene. Teams have been formed to arrest the other suspect, who managed to escape from the scene.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025