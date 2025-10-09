E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Two TLP workers remanded in police custody

Mohammad Asghar Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 07:18am

RAWALPINDI: Two workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who were arrested by police at midnight on Tuesday, were produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court, which remanded them in police custody for 10 days for further investigation.

A police spokesman said the two suspects were transporting dangerous items for a violent protest and rally of a religious political party when they were arrested by Chaklala police.

Sticks, catapults, knives, 2,660 glass balls and 24 packets of salt were recovered from their possession.

A case was registered under the provisions of terrorism and criminal conspiracy. He said the police had seized 54 sticks, 35 catapults, knives, glass balls, and packets of salt.

A case was registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy). The recovered items were to be distributed among workers of the religious political party, the spokesman added.

According to the FIR lodged by Sub-Inspector Arshad Mehmood of Chaklala Police Station, he and his subordinates were on night duty at Milad Chowk, Railway Scheme 9, when they spotted a suspicious white car with two occupants and signaled it to stop.

Upon seeing the police, the driver attempted to turn the vehicle back, but the police foiled the attempt and stopped the car. During the search, police recovered 54 batons, 2,660 glass balls, packets of salt and catapults. The suspects were identified as Syed Wahab Ali and Muhammad Nazir Ali, both residents of Wah Cantt. During interrogation, they revealed that they were TLP activists.

They told police that a man named Tayyab, a resident of Dhoke Chaudhrian and an organiser of TLP, had obtained these items from another individual named Hammad for a procession and protest scheduled for October 10, 2025.

Police said Hammad, also an organiser of the religious party, had assigned the two suspects to transport the riot tools to Tayyab in Dhoke Chaudhrian to facilitate the protest and to violently retaliate against police and Rangers.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

