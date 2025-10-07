E-Paper | October 07, 2025

Over 1,150 dengue cases reported in Islamabad this year

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: As many as 1,173 denguecases have been reported in Islamabad during this year so far.

According to a document of the health department, available with Dawn, out of overall cases as many as 817 were reported from the rural areas and 356 from the urban areas of Islamabad.

The document shows that 17 persons have been admitted in the hospital due to dengue related complications.

It claims that 2,097 sites were fogged across Islamabad, particularly high-risk and hotspot areas including UC Bahara Kahu, Bani Galla, UC Rawat, Dhok Taami, UC Koral, Loi Bher, Mohala Hussainabad, Saidpur Village, Sector F-6 and Sector E-7.

The most common symptoms of dengue are high-grade fever accompanied by joint and muscular aches.

As vaccines are not available in most parts of the world, so early detection and proper medical care can lower mortality.

Otherwise, the disease may turn into a life-threatening haemorrhagic fever, which may lead to bleeding and dangerously low blood pressure.

Rapid and unplanned urbanisation, lack of sanitation and climate change are all contributing to a surge in dengue infections.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

