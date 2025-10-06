Over 60 dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A total of 63 dengue patients surfaced in the twin cities in a single day while over 60 were reported in Attock, the District Health Authority announced on Sunday.

According to the District Health Office (DHO), 29 cases were reported in the federal capital in a single day, out of which 16 surfaced from the rural areas and 13 from urban localities.

As many as five cases were reported from Tarlai, four from Bhara Kahu, two cases each came from B-17, G-7, G-9, H-13, Koral, Sohan and Tarnol.

One case each was reported from F-6, G-13, G-14, I-8, I-9 and Kurri.

“As many as 10 patients are admitted to hospitals, and response to all cases has been carried out in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols,” a DHO official said.

The District Health Office has urged citizens of the capital to adopt preventive measures, particularly regular cleaning of water containers, tanks and coolers to help stop the spread of dengue.

On the other hand, 34 patients went down with the mosquito-borne disease on Sunday.

A health official expressed the hope that the number of patients would reduced by next week due to change in weather.

The arrival of new patients took the overall dengue tally over the last three months to 793 in the government-run hospitals. However, figures from private hospitals and clinics are not included as there is no mechanism to collect data from private medical outlets.

As many as 82 dengue patients from Rawalpindi are getting treatment in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), Satellite Town, while four dengue patients are admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), Murree Road and five patients are being treated at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Raja Bazaar.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema told Dawn that the number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi district was less than 50pc compared to last year due to effective dengue surveillance.

He said all departments had been asked to visit the areas and ensure dengue surveillance; otherwise strict departmental action would be taken against the negligent officials.

“As many as 480 inquiries are being conducted against the negligent officials as the Punjab government wanted to save citizens from the deadly virus at any cost,” he said.

The deputy commissioner said that stringent measures were being kept intact by mobilising all available resources to combat dengue.

Attock

In Attock, out of the total 62 cases, 46 are indigenous while 16 have been identified as imported.

In the last 24 hours alone, six new infections were reported, two from Hassanabdal, two from Attock, one from Jand and one case from Fatehjang.

According to official sources, at present eight dengue patients are admitted to tertiary care hospitals, all reported to be in stable condition. No case is listed as critical, while one patient has left the hospital against medical advice.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025