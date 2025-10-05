Efforts accelerated to check rising dengue cases

PESHAWAR: The health department has accelerated efforts following the rise in dengue cases, establishing a control in the district health offices to cope with spread of the mosquitoes-born ailment.

According to the Integrated Diseases Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS) report, the province has recorded 2721 cases, including 142 in the last 24 hours, while a total of 26 patients were being treated in hospitals. In the last 24 hours, 12 patients were admitted to hospitals’ isolation wards, it said.

The report said that 1271 patients have recovered and the number of province-wide active cases was 250. Charsadda, the epicenter of the disease had so far recorded 947 patients, the highest by any district in the province.

On Saturday, director-general health services Dr Shahid Yunis visited the basic health unit Sufaid Dheri on the directive of the newly-appointed health minister, Khaleequr Rehman, where he inspected the specially established camp for dengue fever, a statement said.

Flanked by Dr Syed Muhammad Idrees DHO, Peshawar, the DG also inspected the public health reference lab (PHRL) mobile unit and said that the department had started coordinated efforts in collaboration with line departments to put brakes on breeding of mosquitoes, the carrier and transmitters of the dengue fever.

“WE are also setting up dengue control rooms in the districts most affected by the vector-borne disease. The people should undergo screening tests available at the district level to get diagnosed at an early stage t get timely treatment,” he said.

He said that insecticidal spray was in progress in all affected districts to eliminate breeding sites of mosquitoes and provide clean atmosphere to the population. The DG also said that dedicated isolation wards had been established in each hospital where patients were admitted. Even in 40-bed hospitals we have allocated 10 beds, 5 each for male and female patients, he said.

During the free camps, he said that samples were collected from the suspected dengue and chikungunya cases to ensure their investigation and treatment. He also requested the people to keep an eye on stagnant water pools in their neighborhoods and eliminate the same to deny breeding spots to the mosquitoes.

He advised the people to wear long sleeve shirt and use impregnated bed nets to avoid mosquitoes-bites, he added.

Dr Shahid also asked the hospitals to send data about dengue patients so that the department could devise effective strategy. The hospitals delaying sending information about confirmed cases will face action, he warned.

DG said that budgetary allocations have been made to all districts to procure the required medicines and diagnostic kits promptly.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025