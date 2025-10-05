E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Efforts accelerated to check rising dengue cases

Bureau Report Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

PESHAWAR: The health department has accelerated efforts following the rise in dengue cases, establishing a control in the district health offices to cope with spread of the mosquitoes-born ailment.

According to the Integrated Diseases Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS) report, the province has recorded 2721 cases, including 142 in the last 24 hours, while a total of 26 patients were being treated in hospitals. In the last 24 hours, 12 patients were admitted to hospitals’ isolation wards, it said.

The report said that 1271 patients have recovered and the number of province-wide active cases was 250. Charsadda, the epicenter of the disease had so far recorded 947 patients, the highest by any district in the province.

On Saturday, director-general health services Dr Shahid Yunis visited the basic health unit Sufaid Dheri on the directive of the newly-appointed health minister, Khaleequr Rehman, where he inspected the specially established camp for dengue fever, a statement said.

Flanked by Dr Syed Muhammad Idrees DHO, Peshawar, the DG also inspected the public health reference lab (PHRL) mobile unit and said that the department had started coordinated efforts in collaboration with line departments to put brakes on breeding of mosquitoes, the carrier and transmitters of the dengue fever.

“WE are also setting up dengue control rooms in the districts most affected by the vector-borne disease. The people should undergo screening tests available at the district level to get diagnosed at an early stage t get timely treatment,” he said.

He said that insecticidal spray was in progress in all affected districts to eliminate breeding sites of mosquitoes and provide clean atmosphere to the population. The DG also said that dedicated isolation wards had been established in each hospital where patients were admitted. Even in 40-bed hospitals we have allocated 10 beds, 5 each for male and female patients, he said.

During the free camps, he said that samples were collected from the suspected dengue and chikungunya cases to ensure their investigation and treatment. He also requested the people to keep an eye on stagnant water pools in their neighborhoods and eliminate the same to deny breeding spots to the mosquitoes.

He advised the people to wear long sleeve shirt and use impregnated bed nets to avoid mosquitoes-bites, he added.

Dr Shahid also asked the hospitals to send data about dengue patients so that the department could devise effective strategy. The hospitals delaying sending information about confirmed cases will face action, he warned.

DG said that budgetary allocations have been made to all districts to procure the required medicines and diagnostic kits promptly.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...