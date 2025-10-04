E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Bhara Kahu emerges as dengue hotspot

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: The densely-populated Bhara Kahu in Islamabad has become a high risk area for dengue, with 293 cases reported so far this year.

Officials said 1066 cases have been reported across Islamabad this year with 754 in rural and 312 in urban areas.

The figures were discussed in a meeting held at the CDA headquarters with Secretary Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Islamabad Mohammad Ali Randhawa, who is also the CDA chairman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Amir Khattak, CDA Board members and other officials.

“The meeting was informed that the rate of reported dengue cases so far is lower compared to last year. Currently, 50 patients in Islamabad and 45 patients in Rawalpindi are under treatment in various hospitals, including 4 patients in Capital Hospital and 1 patient in PIMS,” read a press release issued by CDA.

The secretary health said the administrations of the twin cities should conduct joint operations, clear potential dengue breeding sites promptly, and perform their duties as one team to eliminate dengue. He directed that the concerned administration must ensure strict monitoring of hotspot areas under all circumstances.

A briefing was given during the meeting on the current dengue situation, surveillance activities and preventive measures in the twin cities. The meeting was told that adequate beds were arranged for dengue patients in public hospitals. The hospitals in the twin cities have sufficient test kits, medicines and other facilities available.

The meeting directed strict monitoring of sensitive areas in the twin cities. The administrations of the twin cities were instructed to further improve coordination in the bordering areas. The meeting was informed that the fogging operation was ongoing rapidly to curb the potential breeding of dengue at initial stages and control the spread of larvae. The CDA chairman said that public awareness should be created regarding precautionary measures against dengue, especially among the elderly and children.

It may be noted that up to October 2, as many as 293 dengue cases had been reported in Bhara Kahu fallowed by 104 in Tarlai, 92 in Rawat, 65 in Sohan 65 and 46 in Tarnol. In urban areas, 28 cases have been reported from H-13, 26 from G-7, 20 from G-13, 19 from E-11 and 18 cases from G-8.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

