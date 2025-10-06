Pakistan urges international community to help with Afghan repatriation efforts

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam on Monday pressed the international community to help Pakistan in repatriating Afghan refugees to their country.

Muqam was speaking at the 76th Session of the Executive Committee of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva, which is running from October 6-10, according to a press release from the ministry.

“It is now our shared responsibility to facilitate safe and dignified return of displaced Afghans to their country. However, durable returns require investments, in countries of refugee origin for peace, stability, schools, clinics, and livelihoods to make return viable,” he was quoted as having said.

Pakistan announced the phased repatriation of millions of Afghans in 2023 over security concerns and reasoning that the decades-long conflict had ended in Afghanistan.

Currently, the repatriation of nearly 1.3 million registered Afghans is underway.

Muqam said repeated calls for such support, alongside predictable multi-year funding for host countries such as Pakistan, had yet to be fully realised amid donor fatigue and delayed disbursements.

The federal minister informed the delegates that for over four decades, Pakistan had generously hosted over 4m Afghan nationals, managing one of the world’s largest and most protracted refugee situations.

“Despite our domestic problems, including economic pressures, security challenges and overstretched public services, we have upheld humanitarian principles by providing safety, access to education, healthcare, and livelihoods to the extent possible,” Muqam said.

In the first phase, those who did not have any documents were repatriated, which was followed by the repatriation of those who held Afghan Citizen Cards.

Muqam said Pakistan remained one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, adding that it had endured repeated climate-induced calamities, with this year’s devastating floods displacing millions, destroying infrastructure and causing huge economic losses.

He further said the international community must support the UNHCR in creating conditions that make the return of Afghan refugees both desirable and sustainable.

“When returnees are welcomed back with meaningful support, they can contribute to the recovery and progress of their societies. Provision of adequate, predictable, and flexible resources to UNHCR remains critical.”

The minister pointed out that Pakistan continued to combat terrorism, which had severely impacted its people and economy over the years.

“Over 90,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives, and the nation has endured staggering economic losses exceeding 150 billion dollars in this struggle.

“These events have had far-reaching humanitarian, economic, and social impacts. Pakistan reiterates its call for the urgent start of the UNHCR’s Climate Resilience Fund and other financing mechanisms to support countries most affected by climate change.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to partnering with the international community to find durable solutions to humanitarian situations.

The minister cited three imperatives: first, urgent investment in the countries of refugee origin for stability and reintegration; second, timely and predictable international support to offset the burdens on host communities; and third, fast-track resettlement in third countries.

The minister also said that displacement continues to be a serious global challenge. He said that more than 132m people worldwide were forcibly displaced, including due to conflicts, persecution, violence and climate-induced disasters.

“Clearly, most of these humanitarian crises are man-made. On the other hand, resources needed to respond to the growing needs of forcibly displaced worldwide are shrinking rapidly.”