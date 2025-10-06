Hamas seeks swift prisoner swap as talks begin today

• Trump says Gaza negotiations to go on for a ‘couple’ of days

• Warns Hamas of ‘complete obliteration’ if it refuses to cede power

• Despite US calls for pause, Israel continues attacks on Gaza

• Khalil al-Hayya appears on TV first time since Doha strike

• Eight-nation Muslim bloc sees real window for ceasefire

• Ex-Jamaat senator ‘still in Israeli custody’, FO says engaging with international partners to repatriate citizens

CAIRO: Hamas on Sunday called for a swift start to a prisoner exchange with Israel, as negotiators from both sides prepare to meet in Egypt today (Monday) for crucial talks aimed at ending the nearly two-year-long Israeli invasion of Gaza.

Foreign ministers of several countries, including Egypt, said the talks were a “real opportunity” to achieve a sustainable ceasefire.

“Hamas is very keen to reach an agreement to end the war and immediately begin the prisoner exchange process in accordance with the field conditions,” a senior official told AFP.

The diplomatic push follows the group’s flexible response to US President Donald Trump’s roadmap to end the fighting and secure the release of captives held in Gaza, in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Ahead of the discussions in Egypt, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza.

“You can’t release (prisoners) in the middle of strikes, so the strikes will have to stop,” Rubio told CBS News. “There can’t be a war going on in the middle of it.”

Negotiators are due to gather in Sharm El-Sheikh, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressing the hope that the prisoners could be released within days.

Cairo confirmed it would be hosting a delegation from Hamas for talks on “the ground conditions and details of the exchange of all Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners”.

The White House said Trump had also sent two envoys to Egypt — his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East negotiator Steve Witkoff.

“During communications with mediators, Hamas insisted that it is essential for Israel to halt military operations across all areas of the Gaza Strip, cease all air, reconnaissance, and drone activity, and withdraw from inside Gaza City,” a Palestinian source close to Hamas said, adding that the group would “also halt their military operations” in parallel.

According to Trump’s plan, in return for the prisoners, Israel is expected to release 250 Palestinian prisoners with life sentences and more than 1,700 detainees from the Gaza Strip who were arrested after the war began.

‘Complete obliteration’

But Trump has warned he will “not tolerate delay” from Hamas, urging the group to move quickly towards a deal “or else all bets will be off”.

“When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal,” he posted on Truth Social.

He also said Hamas will face “complete obliteration” if the group refuses to give up power and control of Gaza, Reuters reported.

When asked if Netanyahu is on board with ending the bombing in Gaza and supporting the US’ broader vision, Trump told CNN on Saturday, “Yes on Bibi.”

In the interview that aired on Sunday, Trump added that he expects to soon know whether Hamas is committed to peace.

He also said talks on implementing a truce for Gaza will take days. “They’re in negotiations right now as we speak. They’ve started the negotiations. It’ll last a couple of days,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We’ll see how it turns out. But I’m hearing it’s going very well,” he added.

Strikes continue

Meanwhile, Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Gaza, in spite of the US calls for a pause. Footage showed thick smoke billowing over the skyline over the coastal territory on Sunday.

Gaza’s civil defence agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority, said Israeli strikes killed at least 16 people in Gaza on Sunday, after several attacks through the night.

“The decision to occupy Gaza, the collapse of multi-storey buildings, and the intensity of IDF operations in the city have led to the evacuation of roughly 900,000 residents to the south, creating immense pressure on Hamas and the countries that support it,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a speech on Sunday.

The UN estimates that around one million people were living in the area before the assault began.

“There has been a noticeable decrease in the number of air strikes (since last night). The tanks and military vehicles have slightly pulled back, but I believe this is a tactical move, not a withdrawal,” said Muin Abu Rajab, 40, a resident of Al-Rimal neighbourhood in Gaza City.

Hayya appears on TV

Before arriving at Cairo, Hamas’ top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya broke his silence during a pre-recorded statement that aired in Qatar overnight, in his first televised appearance since Israel targeted him and other leaders of the group in Doha last month.

The Hamas leader remained defiant in the interview, saying he drew no distinction between those killed in the attack on Doha, including his son, and the tens of thousands who have died during the nearly two years of devastating war in Gaza.

“We hope that their blood will pave the way to victory, the way to Jerusalem, the way to the disgrace of the occupation, and the way to the dignity and triumph of the nation,” he said in the video aired by Al Araby Television Network in Qatar.

Hope for sustainable ceasefire

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of several Islamic countries on Sunday welcomed the latest developments over Gaza, affirming that these represented a real opportunity to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire and to address the critical humanitarian conditions facing people in the Gaza Strip, APP reported.

Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, today welcomed the steps taken by Hamas regarding Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza, said a joint statement of the foreign ministers, shared by the foreign office spokesperson with the media.

The foreign ministers also welcomed the US president’s call on Israel to immediately stop the bombing and to begin implementation of the exchange agreement. They expressed appreciation for his commitment to establishing peace in the region.

They also welcomed the announcement by Hamas of its readiness to hand over the administration of Gaza to a transitional Palestinian Administrative Com­mittee of independent technocrats.

Pakistani citizens

Also on Sunday, the spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was actively engaged with its international partners to ensure the safety and prompt repatriation of its citizens who were illegally detained by the Israeli occupying forces.

In response to media inquiries concerning Pakistani nationals aboard the Sumud flotilla, the spokesperson said in a statement, “Through the diplomatic channels of a friendly European country, we have confirmed that former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan is in the custody of the Israeli occupying forces and is safe and in good health.”

He added, “We have been further advised that, in accordance with local legal procedures, Senator Mushtaq will be presented before a court. Upon the issuance of deportation orders, his repatriation will be facilitated on a fast-track basis.”

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025