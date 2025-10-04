World welcomes Hamas’s positive response to Trump’s Gaza plan

UN chief urges "all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict" to an end; Britain, France seek implementation "without delay".

International reactions poured in on Saturday following Hamas’s positive response to United States President Donald Trump’s plan to free Israeli hostages in Gaza and end the nearly two-year conflict.

Hamas said it would agree to some of the terms in Trump’s plan to end the conflict, including releasing hostages, but avoided addressing more vexing issues like disarmament and said it would seek further negotiations.

Here are some of the main reactions from around the world:

Pakistan

Pakistan welcomed Hamas’s response, highlighting it offered an “important opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire, end the bloodshed of innocent Palestinians in Gaza, release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance, and pave the way for a credible political process toward lasting peace”.

“Israel must immediately cease attacks,” the Foreign Office stated.

Pakistan appreciated Trump’s efforts “for peace in Gaza, and sincerely hopes that it will result in a durable ceasefire and a just, comprehensive and lasting peace”. The FO reaffirmed that it will continue to “contribute constructively and meaningfully to this process”.

The country also reiterated its support for Palestinians’ “just struggle to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination leading to the establishment of a sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital”.

United States

“Based on the statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting peace. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US leader also said in a brief video message that “everybody will be treated fairly” in talks on the future of Gaza.

Israel

“In light of Hamas’s response, Israel is preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan for the release of all the hostages,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

“We will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump’s vision,” the statement added.

India

“We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X.

“India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace,” he said.

Qatar

Qatar “welcomes the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to President Trump’s plan”, said foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari, also expressing support for Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire.

“We also affirm our support for the statements made by the president calling for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the safe and swift release of hostages, and to achieve rapid results that would put an end to the bloodshed of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

“At the same time, the state of Qatar affirms that it has begun working with its partners in the mediation the Arab Republic of Egypt, in coordination with the United States of America, to continue discussions on the plan in order to ensure a path toward ending the war,” he added.

Egypt

Egypt said it hoped “this positive development will lead all parties to rise to the level of responsibility by committing to implementing President Trump’s plan on the ground and end the war”.

United Nations

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres “welcomes and is encouraged by the statement issued by Hamas announcing its readiness to release hostages and to engage,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“He urges all parties to seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end,” the statement said.

France

“The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach!” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, joining a chorus of hopeful European reactions to Hamas’s response.

“Hamas’s commitment must be followed up without delay. We now have the opportunity to make decisive progress towards peace. France will play its full part in line with its efforts at the UN, alongside the US, Israelis and Palestinians, and all of its international partners,” he said, thanking Trump and his team for their “commitment to peace”.

Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the plan represented “the best chance for peace” in the conflict and that Germany “fully supports” Trump’s “call upon both sides”.

Britain

Britain’s Keir Starmer called Hamas’s acceptance “a significant step forwards” and urged all sides “to implement the agreement without delay”.

“The UK, alongside our partners, stands ready to support further negotiations and to work towards sustainable peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Canada

Canada’s PM Mark Carney said his country welcomed “commitments from Hamas to relinquish power and release all remaining hostages, living and deceased”.

“We encourage all parties to immediately work to turn commitments into reality, and to advance peace and security in the region. We thank President Trump for his essential leadership,” he said on X.

Carney also voiced support for a “sovereign, democratic, and viable State of Palestine, building its future in peace and security with the State of Israel”.

Turkiye

Turkiye’s foreign ministry said the Palestinian group’s response “provides an opportunity for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza”.

Header image: A pro-Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag while protesting during a nationwide strike called by the USB union to condemn the Israeli forces’ interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel’s naval blockade, in Rome, Italy, October 3. — Reuters